NJ Politics Digest: State Legislators Keep Tight Lid on Harassment Claims

Want to know which state legislators in New Jersey have been accused of sexual harrassment?

Keep waiting.

In the MeToo age, when lawmakers in other part of the nation are being called out for sexually related transgressions, an Associated Press report has found that New Jersey has no publically available records on sexual harrassment or misconduct claims.

And, a representative for the Democratic-controlled state Assembly told the news agency that even if there were records, state lawmakers would not be required to turn them over for public scrutiny, according to the AP report. That’s because the legislature has exempt itself from much of the state records law.

Current harrassment policies specifically calls for maintaining the confidentiality of those involved. The policy also exempts documents related to the process from the state’s open records law, according to the AP.

Democratic leaders in both houses of the legislature assured the AP that they are reviewing whether the policy needs updating, the report said.

Quote of the Day: “Even if we had records relevant to your requests, we believe that many of these requests are invalid because they do not request specifically identifiable government records and instead seek information requiring the custodian to create new records.” — Kate McDonnell, general counsel for the Assembly Democratic caucus, on an Associated Press request for records about sexual harassment claims against lawmakers.

Poll: Bob Menendez Leads Bob Hugin by 21 Points

Despite the ethical cloud hanging over him, Sen. Bob Menendez is in a strong position to win his reelection bid, according to a new poll released Thursday.

Tim Eustace to Resign From the New Jersey Assembly

Assemblyman Tim Eustace is leaving his seat for a new job, the Bergen County Democrat confirmed on Thursday.

Eustace’s consolation prize: Caliguire’s $174k job

Assemblyman Tim Eustace (D-Maywood) says he’s headed to the North Jersey Water Commission, according to a report on Observer New Jersey. That’s his consolation prize for losing what may be the shortest State Senate race since 1991, when attorney Chris Christie filed petitions to challenge Senate Minority Leader John Dorsey in the GOP primary — only to find that he didn’t file enough signatures.

State Legislators Sexual Misconduct? Maybe. Records? No

A backlash across the country against sexual misconduct by those in positions of power has resulted in dozens of state lawmakers being reprimanded or forced out of office.

Controversial nuclear bailout is headed to Murphy’s desk. Rates could go up

After months of debate, the legislature passed a controversial bill to give the state’s largest utility company hundreds of millions of dollars through a new subsidy that will be paid by Garden State utility customers.

New Jersey ready to ban offshore drilling, thwart Trump plan

New Jersey is prepared to thwart President Donald Trump’s plan for offshore oil and gas drilling by enacting a ban on such activity or its supporting infrastructure in state waters.

That ‘Thud!’ you just heard was Menendez’s Twitter re-election fail

Just how damaged is New Jersey’s Sen. Robert Menendez?

Well, a week ago, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez’s re-election campaign sent out this challenge on Twitter.

Menendez raises $7.5 million for re-election

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez’s campaign committees have raised nearly $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2018 and has now raised $7.5 million for his re-election campaign.

Booker’s approvals hit all-time high

U.S. Senator Cory Booker is New Jersey’s most popular politician, according to a Monmouth University poll released today. His approval numbers are at an all-time high.

Secaucus business owner makes history as first Dominican in state Legislature

Before today, Pedro Mejia had never held elected office. Now he has made history.

Pezzullo slams Pallone over Facebook contributions

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-Long Branch) has taken $7,000 in campaign contributions from Facebook and his Republican opponent thinks he should return the money.

Amazon met with Phil Murphy in Newark to talk HQ2 prospects

Amazon representatives met with Gov. Phil Murphy and local officials earlier this week, The Record and NorthJersey.com has confirmed, as the retail giant considers Newark and 19 other cities as its new home base.

Lawmakers send Gov. Murphy bills as 100-day mark approaches

New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature held a whirlwind voting session on Thursday, sending more than a dozen measures to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk including bills to make voter registration automatic, require employers to offer paid sick leave and reinstate the Affordable Care Act’s health care mandate.

Surprise medical bills could become a thing of the past in New Jersey

Patients in New Jersey may soon get some relief from surprise medical bills, which can add thousands of dollars to health care costs even when patients think their care is covered by insurance.

Assembly approves measure to offer financial aid to undocumented students

The Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a measure to extend in-state college financial aid to undocumented students starting in the fall.

After Complaints, Governor Willing to Rework Budget For School Funding

After being bombarded with complaints about the way his first state budget would distribute school aid, there are now clear indications that Gov. Phil Murphy is willing to go back to the drawing board with lawmakers.

Cardinale likely to run again in 2021

One of New Jersey’s longest-serving state senator said he will likely run again when he comes up for reelection in 2021.

Murphy to get Assembly-approved film & TV incentives legislation

Gov. Phil Murphy soon should receive a newly passed bill that once signed would restore tax-credit incentives to New Jersey-based film, television and digital productions.

State moves forward on election security plans

Two members of Gov. Phil Murphy’s cabinet are combining their resources to enhance public confidence in New Jersey’s election security plans.

Rowan College at Burlington County reaches $238,500 settlement in discrimination case against outgoing President Paul Drayton Jr.

Rowan College at Burlington County reaches $238,500 agreement to settle discrimination complaint against outgoing President Paul Drayton Jr.

Judge Orders Horizon to Let Public See Details Behind Omnia Tiered Insurance Plan

After years of legal battles to keep the information private, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield might have to make public details of how it developed the OMNIA healthcare network as early as next week — exactly a month before the company is due back in court to again defend its thinking around New Jersey’s most popular tiered insurance plan. Horizon said late yesterday it would appeal the decision.

Want to vote in NJ? Registering to vote could become automatic

All people eligible to vote in New Jersey would be automatically registered when they visit and provide their background information to a Motor Vehicle Commission – or about 18 other state agencies – under a bill that was sent to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk Thursday.

Bias reports up at Shore, state downward trend reversed

A swastika on Lakewood synagogue property; racist flyers in Asbury Park; “white power” painted on a rock in Highlands — bias incidents like these are on the rise in New Jersey.

Murphy hits top Democrat for blocking nominees. And he stresses they’re African-American.

Gov. Phil Murphy didn’t do what his predecessor, Chris Christie, might have done.

Murphy, Oliver intend to revive pair of community economic programs

A pair of neighborhood improvement programs aimed at strengthening downtowns and encouraging private investment in communities would see their funding restored under Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed budget, the governor and lieutenant governor announced Thursday.

Why Trump was wrong to oppose Gateway tunnel funding New Jersey really wants

Here’s why experts say President Donald Trump was dead wrong when he opposed funding for the Gateway tunnel project under the Hudson River.

In first NJ Transit Hoboken crash settlement, injured woman to be paid $475,000

A settlement has been reached this week with the first victim of the September 2016 NJ Transit commuter train crash at Hoboken Terminal.

Former female Belleville police officer settles with township for $1.1 million

A former female Belleville police officer who accused her fellow officers of sexual and gender harassment has settled with the township on Wednesday for $1.1 million, the officer’s lawyer told The Record.

Neighboring towns blast Ridgewood council over water dispute

The Village Council tabled a vote Wednesday that could have exacerbated a disagreement with Wyckoff, Glen Rock and Midland Park over water rates.

Former Assemblyman dies at 80

Former Assemblyman Gerard Naples, who served five terms representing Mercer County in the New Jersey State Assembly, died on April 9. He was 80.

