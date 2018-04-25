NJ Politics Digest: Video Shows Former PA Commissioner’s Foul-Mouthed Cop Encounter

Caren Turner resigned her post as a Port Authority Commissioner last week, and a video of her March encounter with Tenafly police that hit news sites on Tuesday shows why.

Arriving at the scene after a car carrying her daughter was pulled over, Turner flashed her gold commissioner’s badge, tried to give police her Port Authority business card and described herself as a “concerned citizen and friend of the mayor.”

“No, no, no. I’m involved. Trust me, I’m very involved,” Turner tells an officer when he won’t tell her the reason for a traffic stop that she’s not involved in.

When an officer calls her “Miss,” she shoots back with “Don’t call me ‘Miss,’ I’m commissioner.”

At another point, Turner says the traffic stop concerns her because it has ruined her Easter weekend.

“Trust me, I will be in with the commissioner of police of Tenafly,” Turner tells the officer.

“I would hope, you being a commissioner, would understand the job police officers have to do,” the officer tells Turner at one point. At other points, he informs her he isn’t sharing information with her because of her demeanor.

“I don’t appreciate the way you approached me, the way you demanded information, the way you’re stating, based off your position in another agency, whatever it may be,” the officer says.

Turner’s daughter had called to ask her for a ride after the car was impounded due to improper registration. The car had originally been pulled over for tinted windows and an obscured license plate, according to an NJ.com report.

At the end of the encounter, when the officer tells Turner she may take her daughter, she responds “You may not tell me when to take my child. You may shut the f— up!”

A Democratic operative and lobbyist, Turner was appointed to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey by Gov. Chris Christie.

In a statement announcing her resignation on Monday, the Port Authority called Turner’s conduct “profoundly disturbing.”

The agency said Turner resigned after learning the Port Authority was conducting an investigation of the event, according to NJ.com.

Quote of the Day: “You may not tell me when to take my child. You may shut the f— up!” — Caren Z. Turner, who resigned her position as a Port Authority Commissioner after she apparently tried to use her position to intimidate police officers during a traffic stop involving her child.

