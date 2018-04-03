NJ Politics Digest: Why the DEP is Killing Popular Beach-Dwelling Foxes

The Department of Environmental Protection wants to put to rest rumors that its workers are poisoning the foxes that visitors and residents enjoy seeing in Brigantine.

It’s shooting them instead.

The state is killing the popular vulpines to protect the eggs of endangered shorebirds that nest on the beaches and dunes in Brigantine, according to a report on NJ.com. Rumors had been circulating about what was happening to the foxes when people started noticing them missing, according to the report.

While officials in Brigantine say the foxes haven’t posed a threat to humans, the state says they are a big threat to endangered birds such as piping plovers and red knots. A DEP spokesman told NJ.com that since it wasn’t practical to relocate the foxes — as that would just “move the problem somewhere else” — DEP officials settled on the humane practice of trapping and shooting the animals, according to the report. The spokesman said that for four years the state has been contracting for the killings with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the report.

Quote of the Day: “We want humane control. So, the fox is trapped and euthanized by a gun.” – Department of Environmental Protection Press Officer Larry Hajna, on the state’s efforts to protect endangered shore bird eggs by killing wild foxes.

Bob Gordon Likely to Leave NJ Senate for Board of Public Utilities

New Jersey state Sen. Bob Gordon is headed to the Board of Public Utilities, a Democratic party leader said Monday.

New Jersey State Sen. Chris Brown Endorses Hirsh Singh for Congress

New Jersey state Sen. Chris Brown has endorsed Hirsh Singh for the Republican nomination for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District.

When the sun is just breaking over the horizon or when it’s slowly slipping down below the ocean line, residents and vacationers in Brigantine often seek out a glimpse of the island’s unofficial mascot.

Are Transparancy and Oversight Coming to Port Authority at Last

For years, state lawmakers have been trying to ramp up oversight of the Port Authority, but to no avail, since any administrative changes must win approval in both New Jersey and New York. This year is shaping up to be different, however: The changing of the guard in the governor’s office and a revamped Port Authority reform bill have improved the chances for success.

Morris County Law Enforcement Leaders Form ‘Matrix’ to Assess School Threats

Morris County law enforcement leaders have joined forces with safety and mental health experts to create a “threat assessment matrix” in an effort to keep students safe in schools.

Every Single House Seat in NJ in Play

Monday’s filing deadline ended the inside-game portion of this year’s congressional primary season, with more than 50 candidates filing to run.

Harding Councilman Bows Out of Run for Congress

Harding Councilman Nicolas Platt, once on the short list of potential Morris County GOP candidates to replace Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, announced Saturday that he will not run.

Now Menendez Has a Democrat Challenging Him

Before they can face each other in the general election, both U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez and former Celgene Corp. executive Bob Hugin first must overcome opposition from candidates in their own parties.

Progressive Black Women Overlooked in Democrats’ Push to Win N.J. races in Trump Midterm

Like other congressional candidates, Democrat Tanzie Youngblood is sending out emails to prospective contributors, looking for financial support as she seeks to succeed retiring Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo.

Moran: Why Christie is Urging Trump to Stiff-Arm Mueller

Give this much to Chris Christie, our former governor: The man has a way with words.

New Jersey’s Troubeling Trend Increase in Bias and Hate Crimes

The number of bias and hate crimes in New Jersey rose in 2016, mirroring a national trend that many people – including the state’s attorney general – attribute to the campaign and election of Donald Trump.

DeCroce Says Education is Next Department That Needs to be Audited

For Assemblywomen BettyLou DeCroce, an audit of education spending is the next natural step for Gov. Phil Murphy in his efforts to make sure state funds are being used as efficiently as possible.

Is This How NJ Can Hang on Millenials

As the size of the largest generation increases significantly on the national level, but drops in the Garden State, a just-released survey looks at what can be done to keep millennials within New Jersey’s borders.

Moodys Likes the Look of NJ For Offshore Wind

With costs declining and a favorable regulatory environment, the U.S. offshore wind market will grow rapidly in the coming years, according to Moody’s Investors Service in a new analysis of the sector.

Hoboken Suspends Eminent Domain Effort to Acquire Union Dry Dock

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla has suspended an effort to acquire the Union Dry Dock through eminent domain in hopes that Gov. Phil Murphy will table NJ Transit’s dueling plan to purchase the land and turn it into a ferry maintenance facility.

State Expands Access to Hepatitis C Drugs for Medicaid Patients

Medicaid patients suffering from hepatitis C could soon get coverage for potentially life-saving medications — before they suffer serious liver damage — thanks to a policy change and new funding the Murphy administration said brings New Jersey’s program in line with those in neighboring states.

Morris County Freeholder Board Primary Election Crowded with 11 Candidates

Seven Republicans and four Democrats had filed petitions to run in the June 5 freeholder primary election by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Should N.J. Adopt Involuntary Commitment for Addiction? Some Say Yes

Stephanie Stowe watches her homeless son day in and day out struggle with an addiction to heroin, knowing there’s not much she can do.

Gov. Murphy: People Who Use Medical Marijuana are ‘Patients, Not Criminals’

Behind the dramatic changes made to New Jersey’s medical marijuana program last week was a desire to treat participants as “patients, not criminals,” Gov. Murphy said as he announced plans for an immediate overhaul that could open the program to 100,000 or even 200,000 new patients.

My Would-Be Bromance with Phil Murphy Proved Too Taxing

Gov. Murphy and I have so much in common that a bromance between us seems written in the stars.

AC Mayor to Announce Court Findings Surrounding $10,000 Theft Controversy

Mayor Frank Gilliam will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to announce the court findings surrounding a complaint filed against him alleging he stole $10,000.

What is a Freeholder, and Why is the Name Found Only in New Jersey?

Want to baffle friends and family? Ask what a freeholder does.

Monmouth Park in Limbo, as SCOTUS Again Delays Sports Betting Opinion

When Monmouth Park opens its meet on May 5, it still hopes to offer sports betting available for patrons by then, if not sooner.

