Poll: Most New Jerseyans Are Unhappy With President Trump

A majority of New Jerseyans don’t like President Trump or his positions on guns and immigration, according to a new poll.

A Stockton University poll showed 63 percent of state residents hold “somewhat” or “very” unfavorable views of the Republican president, compared to 31 percent who have favorable impressions. Just 29 percent think he’s doing a good or excellent job, while nearly 70 percent gave him negative marks, according to the poll.

“Donald Trump lost the presidential vote in New Jersey by 14 percentage points. Since then, his signature legislative accomplishment of tax reform hurt New Jersey property owners, and his positions on the issues surveyed in this poll show he has not won over the Garden State,” Michael W. Klein, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton, said in a statement.

Three-quarters of New Jerseyans support stricter gun laws, while 19 percent want the restrictions to stay the same, and five percent support loosening gun control laws. Similarly, 75 percent said they would support a federal ban on semi-automatic rifles, with 22 percent opposing the idea and three percent unsure, according to the poll.

The poll of 728 New Jersey adults was conducted from March 22 through March 29, with the March for Our Lives gun control rallies taking place on March 24, roughly midway through the survey. There was no difference in opinion on gun control as a result of the rallies, Stockton said in a news release.

A vast majority of New Jerseyans (75 percent) want undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children—commonly referred to as Dreamers—to stay in the United States and apply for citizenship, the poll found. Twenty percent opposed letting Dreamers stay, while five percent were unsure.

When it comes to legal immigration, a plurality (46 percent) think immigration levels should stay the same, while 27 percent said fewer immigrants should be admitted to the United States and 17 percent support allowing more immigrants to come to the country. Ten percent were unsure.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.65 percentage points.