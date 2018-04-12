Tim Eustace to Resign From the New Jersey Assembly

Assemblyman Tim Eustace is leaving his seat for a new job, the Bergen County Democrat confirmed on Thursday.

Eustace said he moving on to the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, “where I think I’ll be able to accomplish some of my environmental goals.”

“I appreciate being able to serve the people of New Jersey,” he said in a brief interview.

News of Eustace’s resignation was first reported by POLITICO.

Eustace has served in the Assembly since 2012. His resignation comes as his 38th district mate, Assemblyman Joseph Lagana, goes to the Senate to replace Bob Gordon. Gordon resigned last week after Gov. Phil Murphy nominated him for commissioner on the Board of Public Utilities.

Bergen County Democratic Committee Chairman Lou Stellato said once Eustace leaves, Democrats will be required by law to fill the 38th district’s Assembly seats within 35 days.

“So by the end of April, we would have another convention when we would select two Assembly people,” Stellato said.