Tom MacArthur Has $1 Million in the Bank for His Reelection Campaign

New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur has more than a million dollars in the bank for his reelection campaign.

MacArthur (R-3) raised $301,600 during the first three months of 2018, bringing his fundraising total for the cycle to almost $1.8 million, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). He has $1,088,365 cash-on-hand.

His likely Democratic challenger, Andy Kim, has raised more than $1.1 million, according to Kim’s campaign. Kim’s first quarter campaign finance reports are not yet available on the FEC website.

MacArthur, a wealthy ex-insurance executive, has the ability to self-fund. He spent around $5 million of his money on his first campaign.

The Cook Political Report recently shifted the 3rd district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican,” signaling the South Jersey race could be competitive despite being in one of the state’s most heavily Republican pockets.