Sound Familiar? ‘Westworld’ Creators Developing Futuristic Sci-Fi Series for Amazon

With the second season of HBO’s Westworld set to return this Sunday, creators and showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are in an enviable position. Spearheading one of television’s most popular series has awarded them their pick of follow-up projects. Ever since Westworld launched to significant fan excitement way back in 2016, the TV-viewing world has wondered what’s next for the creative husband-and-wife duo.

TheWrap reports that Joy and Nolan will next adapt William Gibson’s book The Peripheral for Amazon Studios following a competitive bidding war. The 2014 sci-fi novel is a reality-bending narrative that focuses on Flynne and her brother, Burton, who work a security job in what they believe to be cyberspace. But after witnessing what may have been a murder, their realities and timelines are shattered.

This is a major win for Amazon, which is hell-bent on reworking its small screen lineup to feature a roster of heavy-hitting and ambitious genre fare. Nabbing Nolan and Joy will provide The Peripheral with some name power that is sure to attract some interest.

Don’t underestimate the hook of, “From the creators of Westworld…”

Nolan and Joy are set to executive producer, while Scott Smith will adapt Gibson’s book and executive produce. Vincenzo Natali will direct the pilot.

Amazon has been actively searching for its own broad appeal hit in the vein of Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Stranger Things. The streaming service has been a consistent awards contender with Transparent, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is expected to generate nominations this year as well. But both are more niche shows that have not attracted mass audiences.

Westworld combines the best of both worlds with more than 12 million weekly viewers across all platforms last year and an impressive 22 Emmy nominations. New studio head Jennifer Salke is likely hoping that Nolan and Joy can work the same magic with The Peripheral.

Westworld, meanwhile, returns for season two on April 22.