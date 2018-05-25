The 10 Best ‘Bachelorette’ Stars to Follow on Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin is desperately attempting to find love after having her heart broken by racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. (he is now banned from Minnesota, her home state). He notoriously proposed to Kufrin, only to break up with her on camera for his now-fiancée, Lauren Burnham. Her suitors include multiple male models and former professional athletes.

Here are the 10 front-runners (out of 28) to follow on Instagram for a potential spoiler alert… or just a look at them before they start shilling SugarBearHair gummies.

One man Bachelor Nation can’t keep up with? Frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen, who made his page private after former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey tweeted screenshots of some of his Instagram likes, which are a triple threat: racist, sexist and homophobic.

It’s time to do the damn thing and hit follow, to see these social media superstars prior to donning DIFF Eyewear.

Kamil Nicalek

Nicalek, also known as FIT WITH KAM, is most famous for listing his occupation as Social Media Participant, which rivals past Bachelor and Bachelorette occupations, including Twin, Canadian and Dolphin Lover. The fitness aficionado has already amassed 181,000 followers, making him the most Insta-famous of the contenders.

Christon Staples

Christon is one of the many variations of the name this season, as his fellow contestants include Chris and Christian. Coming in hot with 97,000 followers, Staples mostly posts basketball videos and even dunks over Kufrin on the first night. According to Sports Illustrated, the former Harlem Globetrotter is a “professional dunker.”

He is not to be confused with the other Chris Staples, an indie singer/songwriter, or Chris Stapleton, a country artist.

Ricky Jasper II

The bodybuilder and founder of a women’s crop top company boasts 48,000 followers. Like almost every other competitor, the majority of his Instagram page is devoted to shirtless photos, only his are exclusively at the beach or gym.

Colton Underwood

Off-duty A post shared by Colton S. Underwood (@colt3five) on May 16, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Colton Underwood is the football player who dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman after he asked her out on video. Underwood was a football player for the Oakland Raiders before an injury, so he already has 45,000 followers. Raisman has 2.3 million, with Kufrin following behind with 750,000, so it’s time for Underwood to step up his game. Rumor has it that Underwood also had a short-lived romance with another Bachelor contestant.

Leandro Dottavio

The aspiring actor has an enormous man bun that he takes down on the first night to show off his hair in all its leave-in conditioned glory. But if impeccable grooming isn’t enough to convince you to hit that follow button, know that he’s also a YouTube star with five whole subscribers.

Ryan Peterson

My light, my rock, my CUZ A post shared by Ryan Peterson (@ogrp) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:22am PST

You might remember Peterson as the banjo player from After the Final Rose. This hipster Californian only has a little over 6,000 followers, but his count is sure to expand rapidly once he tells Kufrin about how he used to live on a boat. He looks like a rich man’s Wells Adams, and now that Adams is dating Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland, at least you know Peterson is (most likely) single.

Trent Jespersen

Jespersen looks like a poor man’s Peter Kraus, gap tooth included. He’s already modeling in Miami and Los Angeles according to his Instagram, so expect him to start #sponcon for FabFitFun boxes any day now. He’s already mastered the required shirtless selfie. He’s currently promoting City Mattress, proving he’s here for the right reasons… Instagram followers.

Connor J. Obrochta

This certified health and wellness trainer and fitness model has his face on Orangetheory Fitness billboards. He’ll be hosting his own workout series, à la Peter, before Kufrin hands out the final rose.

Alex Templeman

Most importantly, his face looks like a mashup of all future and former contestants. If you’re searching for a thirst trapper to follow this summer, he’s your dude. Approximately 95 percent of his photos are him boating with his bros, although he also takes time to go shooting in the woods and snap bathroom selfies, just like any good Southern boy on Bumble.

Jordan Kimball

@sonyportraits @sonyimages @focusphotofl @lavishdesignsevents A post shared by Jordan Kimball (@jordan__kimball) on May 24, 2018 at 3:29pm PDT

He’s like a real-life Zoolander.