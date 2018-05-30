How Will ‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Garrett Defend His Favorite Offensive Memes?

How will Bachelorette frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen confront the racist memes he allegedly liked on Instagram?

The 29-year-old medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada, is a frontrunner on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season by all social media accounts. Yrigoyen received the first impression rose and—no spoilers, but!—the last three Bachelorettes are all engaged to the men who received their first impression roses. Yrigoyen is also the dude who arrived in a minivan, to show how right his reasons for being there were.

For her part, Kufrin is rightfully looking for her happily ever after moment, complete with a Neil Lane ring and a man who’s actually ready to get married—and this time, to her. (Remember: Arie Luyendyk Jr. ended his engagement to Kufrin on the last season of The Bachelor, dumping her before proposing to his initial runner-up, Lauren Burnham.)

Becca Kufrin kissing frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen.

Yrigoyen’s Instagram is now on lockdown, but not before eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation members took screenshots of his transphobic, misogynistic and xenophobic likes. He liked posts that mocked the trans community, Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, among other hot topics. Many of the posts are from Merica Supply Co., a T-shirt company with a penchant for ultra-conservative memes.

Former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey shared the images, some of which were liked as recently as November 2017. In one, conservative internet pundit Tomi Lahren, who previously dated Bachelorette contestant Chase McNary, is featured. Perhaps Yrigoyen was hoping for a shot with Lahren once the season ended.