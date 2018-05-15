David Letterman to Return to Late Night TV… for Seth Meyers

David Letterman didn’t just ride off into the sunset after his 30-plus years in late night television. After growing a wooly mammoth beard, Letterman began developing a new variation of talk show with Netflix, for which he is being paid handsomely. Thus far, the late night legend has interviewed marquee names such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Jay-Z and Tina Fey for his series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

But the pull of his former stomping grounds are too strong to ignore, and on May 23, he will be returning to broadcast’s late night format… as a guest on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. Mike Shoemaker, Late Night‘s executive producer, broke the news on Twitter.

It's Dave's show and we are just borrowing it.

DAVID LETTERMAN will be our guest on Late Night with @sethmeyers on Wednesday May 23rd! — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) May 15, 2018

At 33 years, Letterman is the longest-serving late night host in TV history, meaning Meyers and his compatriots have some work to do. And while Letterman’s reign was monumentally successful, there were some bumps along the way. His personal life has previously become the topic of national conversation, but Fey recently voiced another concern that was rarely discussed in connection with Letterman.

While appearing on his Netflix show, Fey noted that Letterman’s The Late Show rarely hired female writers during his tenure.

“I didn’t know why there weren’t women writers. There was no policy against women writers,” Letterman explained. “I always thought, well, geez, if I was a woman I don’t know if I would want to write on my nickel-and-dime, dog-and-pony show anyway because we’re on at 12:30.”

He later added: “But that is my ignorance, and I feel bad for that and it’s changing, has changed.”