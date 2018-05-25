VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to NYPD on Sexual Assault Charges

Disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein surrendered to the NYPD on Friday morning on sexual assault charges and will be appear in Manhattan Criminal Court later today.

On Thursday, The New York Daily News reported that Weinstein was set to turn himself in. He is said to be facing charges of rape, sex abuse, sexual misconduct and a criminal sex act, following a joint probe by the NYPD and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

At least 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct, but the charges are connected to three cases that fall within New York’s statute of limitations, according to the New York Daily News.

Actress Paz de la Huerta told cops that Weinstein raped her twice in Tribeca in 2010. And Lucia Evans said that in 2004, Weinstein made her perform oral sex on him when she was a student at Middlebury College.

At about 7:32 a.m., Weinstein walked into the 1st Precinct in Tribeca amid a barrage of about 100 reporters who were flanked by a barricade surrounding the precinct’s entrance. Police officers could be seen patrolling the area around the precinct. At around 8:48 a.m., he came out of the precinct and was in handcuffs, grimacing as reporters shouted questions such as “Harvey do you have any comment?” and snapped photos and videos of him.

Harvey Weinstein leaves the 1st Precinct in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/AnoW5Dv1RR — Madina Toure (@madinatoure) May 25, 2018

He then got into a big black SUV, which subsequently drove past the precinct and headed to Manhattan Criminal Court, where he was to be arraigned. His bail will be set at $2 million.

Harvey Weinstein in a car leaving the 1st Precinct in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/Jyqqui8puX — Madina Toure (@madinatoure) May 25, 2018

His attorney, Benjamin Brafman, is expected to address reporters after he is arraigned outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.