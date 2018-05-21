Interview Magazine Shuts Down After Raft of Wage, Harassment Lawsuits

After almost 50 years, Interview magazine is shutting down.

Several staffers posted on Twitter this morning that the magazine had folded. A source told Observer the publication is liquidating its assets through Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Interview has been embroiled in tabloid drama over the past few weeks, ever since former editorial director Fabien Baron sued the magazine for $600,000.

Baron resigned from Interview in April after nearly 10 years at the glossy publication. He said in court papers that he had been hired to save the magazine in 2009—and he did, upping the circulation to over 200,000 subscribers.

But Baron now claims the company stiffed him on over $500,000 in invoices over the last three years. Interview also allegedly owes his stylist wife Ludivine Poiblanc $66,000.

“Defendants have been completely derelict in fulfilling their legal requirement,” the lawsuit reads.

That wasn’t Interview‘s only legal headache.

Former associate publisher Jane Katz also claims Interview owes her unpaid wages to the tune of $230,000. Katz further said she was unjustly fired.

And former Interview president Dan Ragone says the magazine owes him $170,000.

On the flip side, Deborah Blasucci—who worked in various capacities at Interview for 30 years—sued company leadership in February. She claimed she was fired because she made too much money.

Ten women have also accused creative director Karl Templer of sexual misconduct, a charge he vehemently denies.

Interview was founded by Andy Warhol in 1969 and sold to Brant Publications after his death in 1987. Peter Brant owns the magazine, while his daughter Kelly is the president.