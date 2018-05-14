Meghan Markle’s Family Won’t Stop Doing the Most

Meghan Markle’s family won’t stop bringing the drama to the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle’s family is taking full advantage of their five minutes of fame (they have five days left). Her half-sister is penning a petty tell-all, her half-brother said she’s no Princess Diana and her estranged extended family is threatening to show up outside her wedding venue as commentators.

And now, it’s been revealed that Markle’s father was paid for staged paparazzi photographs.

Meghan Markle’s dad spotted checking photos of his daughter and prince harry in a cyber cafer https://t.co/qFXB2tmCpJ pic.twitter.com/QxbZyNyAfF — Becky's blog (@obudahbeckyblog) May 9, 2018

According to The Daily Mail, the photos of Thomas Markle perusing a book about England, reading an article about his daughter in an internet cafe and getting measured for a suit in the middle of the road are not as pure as we originally believed. But hey, at least he got £100,000 out of it.

Her dear old dad didn’t just happen to be surfing the web at his friendly local internet cafe. No, he brought Los Angeles-based photographer Jeff Rayner all the way to his adopted hometown of Rosarito, Mexico, for the photo ops. The last time pictures were this staged Speidi was behind it.

just sitting here thinking about how all i want from this goddamn royal wedding is a picture of meghan markle's dad, his picture book, and the queen all in one place, IS THAT SO MUCH TO ASK pic.twitter.com/60vVJMnMNe — Tess Koman (@tessie_the_mess) May 4, 2018

The internet cafe wasn’t the only coordinated moment. Apparently, the “tailor” who measured Thomas Markle’s suit was actually an assistant at a party shop. And, when Thomas Markle was snapped working out with light weights to shed for the wedding, it was all a sham.

Markle’s half-sister Samantha Grant, who’s also been busy dredging up drama, tweeted “The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money.” Grant even tagged Kensington Palace’s Twitter to really get her point across.

But despite the sketchy photographs, Thomas Markle will still be walking his daughter down the aisle this Saturday. In the meantime, this wedding is shaping up to have even more drama than the Lifetime movie about it.