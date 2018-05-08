Cuomo: Ex-NY Attorney General Schneiderman’s Accusers Deserve ‘Their Day in Court’

Hours after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned amid physical abuse allegations from four women, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that his accusers “should have their day in court.”

Schneiderman—a powerful Democrat who filed lawsuits against President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct, and a sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein—announced his resignation on Monday night.

Four women with whom Schneiderman, 63, had romantic relationships or encounters said the attorney general inflicted physical violence on them without their consent, as reported exclusively by The New Yorker on Monday night.

“No one is above the law, no one should be afraid to come forward, and I hope to make that point dramatically in the speed with which we made our decision last night,” Cuomo told reporters in Tarrytown, N.Y. on Tuesday morning. “These women should have their day in court. They should have the opportunity to tell a district attorney the facts and circumstances and then let the district attorney or district attorneys make a decision as to whether there was any criminal liability.”

He said that what the women were expressing was a fear that they would not receive any justice because Schneiderman was the attorney general and “power would rule the day.”

“That was incorrect, and I want them to know that that’s incorrect and not in this state,” Cuomo continued. “If it’s the president of the United States, if it’s the attorney general of New York, nobody is above the law.”

Two of the women, Michelle Manning Parish and Tanya Selvaratnam, spoke to The New Yorker on the record.

The pair said that frequently, after drinking, Schneiderman would hit them in bed without their consent, and both described these incidents as “assault,” according to The New Yorker. At the time, they did not report the abuse to the police but requested medical assistance after he slapped and choked them.

Selvaratnam, for her part, said Schneiderman threatened to have her followed and her phones tapped, and both women said he threatened to kill them if they dumped him, The New Yorker reported.

A third woman recounted her experience to Manning Parish and Selvaratnam because she was too afraid to come forward, the publication reported. And the fourth woman asked not to be identified but shared a photograph of her injury stemming from Schneiderman’s abuse.

Cuomo called the women “courageous,” noting that despite Schneiderman threatening them if they came forward, they “came forward anyway.” He argued that both the women and the collective movement “is to be applauded.”

“Change comes when people demand change, and change comes when the problem is revealed and exposed,” he added. “That is always step one. And what you’re now seeing is women standing up all across the country and saying this nation has a chronic, disturbing, disgusting behavior of sexual harassment against women and it has gone on for a long, long time and it must stop. That is the movement that is fostering change.”

Immediately after the report came out, Cuomo released a statement in which he called for the appropriate New York district attorney to immediately start an investigation and called on Schneiderman to step down.

The news sent shockwaves throughout political circles given that Schneiderman had presented himself as a leader in the fight against sexual harassment and misconduct amid the rise of the #MeToo movement.

He was in the process of probing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein. He also filed a civil rights lawsuit against Weinstein, his brother Bob Weinstein and the entire Weinstein Co., alleging that they flouted New York’s civil rights laws and New York City’s human rights laws.

Vance has launched an investigation into the allegations, but his office could not provide further details about the probe.

“Our office has opened an investigation into the recently reported allegations concerning Mr. Schneiderman,” Danny Frost, Vance’s communications director, said in a statement.

Amid news of Vance’s investigation, advocates noted his conflict of interest given that Schneiderman was investigating him.

Cuomo himself told reporters there may be multiple district attorneys involved, alleging that incidents occurred in a number of locations. And he stressed that whichever district attorneys are involved in the investigation cannot have any conflict with the attorney general’s office.

“It’s very important that the district attorney or attorneys who do the investigation have not even the whiff or perception of any conflict because the statement that we need to make is you come forward, you show the bravery to come forward, you will be heard, justice will be done,” he said.

NYPD Sergeant Brendan Ryan told Observer that the police department does not have any complaints on file about Schneiderman at the moment.

“If the NYPD receives complaints of a crime, it will investigate them thoroughly,” Ryan said in a statement.

Barbara Underwood, New York’s solicitor general, was named acting state attorney general. Under state law, the solicitor general is automatically appointed as acting attorney general in the absence of one.

“She was the solicitor general when I was attorney general. She’s an extraordinarily competent woman,” the governor continued. “So I have no fear in the immediate she will provide good stewardship for the office and she’s a total professional.”

The state legislature has to vote to appoint an interim state attorney general. The legislature held a joint session to determine next steps. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie—who will effectively pick Schneiderman’s replacement given that Democrats have the majority in the Assembly—told reporters that no decision has been made with respect to who will replace Schneiderman.

Heastie expressed support for Cuomo’s call for an investigation ahead of Schneiderman’s resignation and said it “will be very difficult” for Schneiderman to continue as attorney general.

Cuomo noted that in addition to the process in the legislature, there will be a Democratic Party convention in two weeks in which Democrats across the state will “have a chance to voice their opinion.” That will then be followed by a primary election in September and a general election, he explained.

Manny Alicandro, a Wall Street corporate lawyer, announced that he will be running against Schneiderman in the November general election as a Republican.

Other names being floated around as rumored candidates include Public Advocate Letitia James, Queens State Senator Michael Gianaris, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice.

Cuomo acknowledged that a number of names are “being bandied about” and called the attorney general position the “greatest job in public service in the state of New York.” And he said a “qualified woman would be great,” particularly “in this time.”

“This is an important decision and I think this is gonna be a decision where New Yorkers should have an opinion,” Cuomo added. “I would urge New Yorkers to carefully weigh these candidates because this position makes a real difference.”

In a statement released late Monday night, Schneiderman announced that he would resign on Tuesday.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” he said. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time.”

When asked about the allegations during his “Mondays with the Mayor” segment on NY1 at 7 p.m., de Blasio said it was not “appropriate to comment” given that he has not seen any of the details. At 8:21 p.m. on Monday, Eric Phillips, de Blasio’s press secretary, said he would speak about it publicly on Tuesday.

Schneiderman was also known for his legal actions against Trump. In December 2017, he announced that he had taken legal or administrative actions against Trump and the congressional GOP 100 times since Trump first took office.

In a statement in the aftermath of the report, Schneiderman—who previously served as as state senator and was first elected as attorney general in 2010—denied the allegations. His ex-wife, Jennifer Cunningham, also defended him.