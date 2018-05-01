NJ Politics Digest: Christie’s Gone, But State’s Bridgegate Bill Keeps Growing

It’s been almost four months since former Gov. Chris Christie left office, but the state’s taxpayers continue paying for legal bills related to the George Washington Bridge traffic jam scandal.

A report by the Associated Press says the total billed to taxpayers now tops $15 million and notes that the costs could continue to climb. That’s because digital records must be preserved while Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, appeal their federal convictions on charges related to the 2013 scheme to create a massive traffic jam on the bridge.

The state’s Bridgegate bill includes about $700,000 on data forensics that firm Stroz Friedberg billed the state in 2017 and the more than $60,000 it has billed during the current year, according to the AP report.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said the Stroz Friedberg billing, which totals $4.1 million, was as a result of state employees’ response to “subpoenas and investigations” by the state legislature and federal prosecutors. The 2017 and 2018 charges are for data hosting, according to the report.

Other Bridgegate bills paid by the state include $9.1 million to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, for a report that found Christie wasn’t involved in the lane closures, and $2.1 million paid to the firm that employed Christie’s personal attorney.

Quote of the Day: “Obviously she thought that badge carried weight. The [Tenafly police] officers clearly let her know it meant nothing to them.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on Caren Turner’s use of a gold badge given to commissioners of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

NJ Transit May Request Extension for Positive Train Control

New Jersey Transit is at risk of missing a federal deadline to install a mandatory safety system on its tracks.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Linda Carter to Run for Jerry Green’s Assembly Seat

Union County Freeholder Linda Carter is running for Assembly in the 22nd district to fill the vacancy caused by Jerry Green’s death.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

New Jersey Lawmakers Propose Raising Age to Buy Rifles, Shotguns

New Jerseyans under the age of 21 would be barred from buying a rifle or shotgun under a new bill introduced by Democratic lawmakers.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Democrats Damaged by NJ Senate’s Refusal to Confirm Gov. Murphy’s Cabinet

Nothing good will come to New Jersey Democrats as a result of the Democratic State Senate blocking the nominees of the Democratic governor.

Donald Scarinci, Observer Read more

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Talks Politics, Disses Predecessor

In his first 100 days Gov. Phil Murphy has taken the state in a whole new direction, through executive orders, bills signed, and multistate lawsuits—turning New Jersey into what one pundit called “a liberal laboratory.”

NJSpotlight Read more

GOP Wants to Yank Gateway Funds Out of Signed Budget

Just weeks after celebrating a significant appropriation for the Gateway transportation program and its trans-Hudson rail tunnel, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is back on high alert thanks to a new push by some Republicans to cancel the infrastructure spending.

NJSpotlight Read more

Gun Control Advocate David Hogg Calls Out Sen. Jeff Van Drew

David Hogg, a student from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School who has been an advocate for gun control since the February shooing at his school, called out a South Jersey senator on Twitter over this past weekend.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Webber and Sherrill Campaigns Scuffle After Webber Presses on Menendez

Even though they still have June primaries in their respective parties, the rival campaigns of Republican Jay Webber and Democrat Mikie Sherrill clashed this afternoon following Webber’s demand of Sherrill to call for the resignation of Senate Ethics Committee-chastised U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

InsiderNJ Read more

This Ticket Costs Drivers Millions A Year, Time For NJ to Get Rid Of It

You might be shocked to learn it’s technically illegal to cover any part of any letter on your vehicle’s license plate in New Jersey with a frame — even along the very bottom edge of the plate where it says Garden State.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ’s Financial Aid for Undocumented Immigrants Gets More Costly

The soon-to-be-enacted law providing state Tuition Aid Grants to undocumented immigrants appears likely to cost more than lawmakers thought when they considered the bill.

NJ101.5 Read more

How Phil Murphy Wants to Spend $2.1M to Help Undocumented Immigrants

Undocumented immigrants in New Jersey who are faced with deportation could benefit from Gov. Phil Murphy’s first budget.

NJ.com Read more

Trump and the Republicans Said They Saved Your Property Tax Deduction… They Didn’t

Think the Republican tax bill will protect at least some of your federal deduction for the nation’s highest property taxes?

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Will Take Action to Ease Your Property Tax Pain From Trump Law—Will the President Stop Him?

Gov. Phil Murphy plans to sign legislation on Friday to help New Jersey taxpayers get around the President Donald Trump’s law that guts your deductions on state and local taxes.

NJ.com Read more

Vasser Will Head State Tourism Office

Jeff Vasser, the former president of the Atlantic City Convention & Visitors Authority, has been named acting executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.

New Jersey Globe Read more

2 Quit Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission Following Murphy Threat

Two board members at the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission quit their posts on Monday, two weeks after Gov. Phil Murphy threatened to take legal action if they did not leave willingly.

Politico Read more

Why NJ Homebuyers Are Spending Much More Than They’d Like

With fewer homes to choose from these days, and more folks going after those homes, snagging a property within your budget isn’t as likely.

NJ101.5 Read more

Moran: A Bipartisan Scolding That Menendez Deserves

The most damning fact behind the scathing condemnation of Sen. Robert Menendez by the Senate Ethics Committee is this: The vote was bipartisan, and unanimous.

NJ.com Read more

Newark’s Leading the Way and Other NJ Cities Should Follow, Murphy Says

Gov. Phil Murphy came to Newark on Monday and reeled off a few phrases that could easily be new slogans for New Jersey’s most populous city.

NJ.com Read more

Subaru of America Calls Camden Home

Subaru of America is the latest major company to choose the city of Camden as its home.

NJSpotlight Read more

Which Famous Faces Will Be Behind the Podiums at New Jersey Graduations This Year?

Last year, E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt delivered the keynote address at Rutgers University’s commencement ceremony. Which famous faces will be behind the podiums at New Jersey graduations this year? Here’s what we know so far:

The Record Read more

Curley Sexual Harassment Report: ‘Check Out Her A–‘

An attorney for Monmouth County released new allegations against Freeholder John Curley, accusing him of saying “check out her a–” and threatening to stab a former freeholder with his insulin syringe.

Asbury Park Press Read more

After Caren Turner Video, Gold Badges for Officials May Be Banned

It could be the end of an era—at least for those keen on throwing around the weight of their professional credentials.

NJ.com Read more

On Immigration Rights, Gun Control, and Racial Equality, Camden’s Bishop Is a Progressive Voice for Change

All eyes were on the bishop of Camden, though he was not there to preach, but to listen.

Inquirer Read more

Ten Years in Prison for Man Who Conspired to Help ISIS

From Bergen County to Jordan to jail—a New Jersey man accused of traveling to the Middle East to help the Islamic State will spend 10 years in a U.S. federal prison.

The Record Read more

EPA Unveils $332M Mercury Cleanup for Berry’s Creek Near NY Giants Practice Facility

To reduce the human health risk from high levels of mercury, PCBs and chromium in the Meadowlands, the federal government announced Monday a $332 million plan to dredge about 100 acres of waterways and marshland in Berry’s Creek, a key tributary of the Hackensack River that encircles MetLife Stadium.

The Record Read more

A Fire and $49M Later, NJ’s Largest City Will Finally Be Able to Train Its Own Cops

After eight years of sending its police recruits across the state to train, Newark announced on Monday it will soon have a space to train its own.

NJ.com Read more

Town Commissions Have Become a NJ Rarity

Does your town have elected officials directly overseeing municipal departments?

The Record Read more

Meryl Streep to Skip New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction

Award-winning actress Meryl Streep won’t be there when she’s inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame next week.

Associated Press Read more

Toms River Tax Rate Stays Put, and Councilmen Fight Over Who Deserves Credit

A municipal budget with no tax increase would normally be a reason to cheer.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Ehlbeck: Tax Freedom Day Late in NJ—Governor, Don’t Make It Worse

If New Jerseyans paid all their federal and state taxes up front this year starting on Jan. 1, they wouldn’t get any take-home pay until this Wednesday, May 3. In other words, the taxes they pay are more than a third of what they make. And New Jersey’s tax burden is more than almost every other state in the nation. Only residents of New York would have to work longer to be free of their taxes.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Open Up Safety Reports on NJ Transit Bridges

Garfield resident Mike Denistran, a retired service mechanic for Siemens, has been complaining about the deteriorating condition of a rail bridge near his home for several months. He was so worried about the bridge that he called NJ Transit in July to report the problem.

The Record Read more