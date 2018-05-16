NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Seeks to Undo Port Authority Reform Measure

Following the Bridgegate scandal, officials at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as well as top politicians from both states, strove to clean up the scandal-plagued agency’s image and implement measures to rein in problems.

Now, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appears ready to undo at least one measure that reformers say was an important step to bring order to the bistate agency.

On Tuesday, The New Jersey Globe reported that Murphy will resurrect the post of deputy executive director and appears likely to appoint a former state transportation official with strong Democratic ties to the post that once paid $289,000.

Murphy, however, will need support from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reinstate the post, which was eliminated in 2015 based on the recommendation of a panel charged with reforming the agency, according to the Globe report. A Cuomo spokeswoman told POLITICO that the New York governor is opposed to a change in the agency’s leadership structure.

The panel had called for hiring an executive director who would be supervised by the Port Authority’s Board of Directors. However, a national search has failed to identify a candidate who can win the approval of both governors, according to POLITICO.

Reformers say the old leadership structure allowed former Deputy Executive Director Bill Baroni to order the lane closures on the George Washington Bridge without Port Authority Executive Director Patrick Foye knowing about it.

“The split authority between the executive director and deputy executive director was the source of the politicization of the Port Authority and directly led to Bridgegate. We cannot take steps backward,” Cuomo spokeswoman Dani Lever told POLITICO.

Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly, who once served as deputy chief of staff to former Gov. Chris Christie, were convicted in federal court for their roles in the bridge scandal.

David Wildstein, who masterminded the lane closures and later cooperated with investigators, is now editor-in-chief for the Globe, which broke the story.

The Globe reports that Joseph Fiordaliso, who served as chief of staff to the New Jersey Commissioner of Transportation under governors Richard Codey and Jon Corzine appears to be the frontrunner for the post if Murphy can get it reinstated.

Fiordaliso’s father, Joseph Fiordaliso Sr., is a Livingston politician who now serves in Murphy’s cabinet as president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the Globe reported.

Quote of the Day: “We’re not going to have the windfall that we’re all hoping for based upon the ruling. But I still think you will see something in the $20 and $30 million range.” — Senate Budget Committee Chair Paul Sarlo, on tax revenue from legalized sports betting.

