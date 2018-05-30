NJ Politics Digest: Politicians React to Video of Cop Punching Woman on Beach

Another holiday weekend, another viral New Jersey video.

In probably the most viewed New Jersey video since former Port Authority Commission Caren Turner’s ill-advised confrontation with police following an Easter weekend traffic stop, a Wildwood police officer is shown punching a woman in the head during a Memorial Day weekend confrontation on the South Jersey beach.

And state politicians are weighing in with their views on the incident.

Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr, didn’t let the fact he hadn’t seen police bodycam video of the fight stop him from supporting his officers and their actions.

“She refused to comply,” the mayor said about the seaside incident, according to an NJ.com report. “Unfortunately, this is what happened.”

The mayor said there would be a thorough investigation of the actions of the class II officers, but said he couldn’t confirm if the body cam footage showing the incident would be released.

Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol, according to NJ.com.

Weinman claims that while she was in possession of unopened containers of alcohol, she passed a breathalyzer test and that the incident began when she asked police if they didn’t have anything better to do than follow her.

Weinman claims she didn’t spit on police, according to an Inquirer report. The woman said she was merely spitting out sand after police pushed her face into the ground.

Gov. Phil Murphy also said he hadn’t seen the video, but nonetheless said descriptions of the incident are “pretty darn disturbing,” according to NJ.com.

Wildwood police have said they are conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident and the officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome.

Quote of the Day: “Unless you’ve had your head in the sand for the past 10 years, you know that New Jersey’s onerous property tax burden is the single most cited reason for what ails the state. Trenton lawmakers have avoided tackling this problem for too long, and we now see it eroding satisfaction with life in the Garden State as a whole. Given these results, it’s no surprise that more and more New Jerseyans are choosing to vote with their feet by simply moving out of the state.” — Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

