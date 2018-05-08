NJ Politics Digest: Videos of Teachers’ Union Officials Lead to Senate Hearings

The release last week of hidden-camera videos allegedly showing teachers’ union officials bragging about how they protect teachers accused of wrongdoing is prompting action from the state Senate.

Senate President Steve Sweeney on Monday said the senate’s education and labor committees would hold hearings into the videos by by the conservative nonprofit organization Project Veritas.

The videos appear to show union officials from Union City and Hamilton Township discussing strategies they use to protect members of the union for alleged infractions that include having sex with students and physical assaults. Both officials were suspended following release of the videos.

“When we find problems, we fix problems. And unfortunately that was an eye-opening experience watching those videos of people bragging about the behavior that was taking place,” Sweeney said, according to a report by radio station NJ101.5.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday said he support’s Sweeney’s call for hearings but also warned that Project Veritas is known for selectively editing videos.

“On the one hand, this guy’s very famous for selective editing. So I’d like to see the whole tape,” Murphy said, according to the radio station. “On the other hand, if it’s true, it’s completely unforgivable and unacceptable, what was said on that.”

The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) has said it’s conducting its own investigation into the videos and “welcomes the opportunity to discuss these important issues further with legislators.”

The NJEA and Sweeney have been feuding since the senate president reached a deal with Gov. Chris Christie that resulted in union benefits being reduced. The union last year spent $5 million supporting Sweeney’s Republican rival in the November election.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Appoints Bill Castner as Gun Safety Advisor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has appointed Bill Castner, a top Horizon executive and former chief counsel to Gov. Jon Corzine, as senior advisor to the governor on firearms.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

NJ Senate investigating whether officials tried to protect teachers accused of sex abuse

New Jersey senators will investigate allegations in undercover videos that appear to show teachers’ union officials discussing how they protect teachers accused of sexual abuse toward students, according to a statement from Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

The Record

Port Authority’s top cop leaves agency. Was it because of Rush Limbaugh?

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department’s top cop is leaving the agency a month after conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh bragged that he’d been given a personal escort by the department to a Manhattan fundraising gala.

The Record

Caren Turner and the accused Mystery Pooper both stepped in it. Can their careers be saved?

Ensnared in scandal, and disgraced by bizarre, shocking behavior for all the world to see — that’s the twin fate of accused Mystery Pooper Thomas Tramaglini and disgraced ex-Port Authority Commissioner Caren Turner

NJ.com

As Phil Murphy pushes to make weed legal in NJ, should he pardon past pot convictions?

Gov. Phil Murphy repeatedly insists that raising tax revenue is not his main motivation for legalizing marijuana.

The Record

NJ marijuana legalization: The teen brain on weed

Woe the teenager smoking weed.

That’s the view of many policymakers, social observers and others frowning upon efforts to legalize recreational marijuana use in New Jersey.

Asbury Park Press

Gov. Murphy names former mayors as state’s new shared services czars

Two former mayors have been appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy to become the state’s first “shared services czars” for New Jersey’s 565 municipalities.

Daily Record

What Do High Scores on NAEP Mean For Muphy’s PARCC Plans

When New Jersey’s latest scores on the national NAEP tests came out in April, they were reason for celebration among education leaders who touted how the state does as well or better than any other in the country.

NJSpotlight

Charity organization paid for some Murphy inaugural events

Gov. Phil Murphy’s inaugural committee entered into an unusual fundraising agreement in which a charity it raised money for picked up the tab for several inaugural-related events.

Politico

Murphy won’t ask group to immediately disclose donors

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday would not call for a non-profit started by three of his top campaign advisers to follow through on a promise to immediately disclose their donors.

New Jersey Globe

National Republicans endorse Hirsh Singh for LoBiondo’s Congress seat

Local Republicans vying for outgoing U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s congressional seat were left with a sour taste after a high-ranking GOP leader questioned their qualifications for their role in Congress.

The Press of Atlantic City

Joe Piscopo bashes ‘SNL’ skit with Stormy Daniels, Twitter (and Alec Baldwin) hits back

Joe Piscopo had just barely departed from the stage at Sunday’s New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Asbury Park when he appeared on Fox Business Network on Monday morning.

NJ.com

Reynolds-Jackson plans to keep county chair role

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Trenton) plans to stay on as Mercer County Democratic Committee chairwoman now that she’s in the statehouse.

New Jersey Globe

Syrian refugees sue landlord, Paterson over housing conditions

When the Safour family moved to the United States last year as refugees fleeing violence in their native Syria, they faced the expected challenges of learning English and finding work in their new country. They did not expect to be battling mice, roaches and leaking ceilings.

The Record

Pagans may be planning a ‘violent’ expansion into North Jersey

The brutal beating of a Hells Angel associate in Newark late last month is part of a broader attempt by the Pagans Motorcycle Club (PMC) to expand its territory into northern New Jersey, NJ Advance Media has learned.

NJ.com

Slur-Filled Flyer Roils Paterson Race

A flier referring to four politicians by slurs or by ethnicity was left at homes over the weekend as primary campaign season continued.

NJ101.5

Affordable-housing fight will account for about half of Park Ridge property tax increase

Money spent last year to fight a developer that wants to build large-scale multifamily housing in town will cost an average taxpayer about $68 this year.

The Record

Panel lays into state judge who hampered her boyfriend’s arrest

After five years, Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady is free and clear of criminal charges and back on the bench in Middlesex County.

NJ.com

For Sale: Small Music College, Beloved by Some, Future Uncertain

Two decades ago, Rider College was hailed as a savior in the music world when it acquired neighboring Westminster Choir College, a beloved but struggling institution in downtown Princeton. It was vital, Rider officials said, to sustain a storied history replete with students who had sung on the original “Fantasia” soundtrack, and worked with Bernstein and Toscanini.

New York Times

Cedar Grove manager named Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission chairman

Cedar Grove Township Manager Thomas Tucci Jr. has been reappointed chairman of the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission chairman, a position he has served since 2015.

The Record

Lodi superintendent sick time payout could be more than $177,000 under new contract

The schools’ superintendent has more sick leave than students have school days.

The Record

Easy-peasy election season for two Dem mayors running unopposed — again

As Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis fights for his political life in Tuesday’s municipal contest in Peninsula City, two of Davis’ counterparts in northern Hudson County do not even have to break a sweat on the campaign trail.

Jersey Journal

Editorial: O’Keefe may be a fifth-rate attack schnauzer, but his NJEA footage demands scrutiny

Typically, it’s pointless to call attention to anything James O’Keefe manufactures with his hidden camera unless he films his pet viper doing something whimsical, because he tends to use deceit, amateurishly selective editing, and general wing-nuttery to launch himself into mainstream discourse.

Star-Ledger

Editorial: Making the right call on Liberty State Park

The misguided attempt to add three golf course holes to the long-protected Caven Point peninsula in Liberty State Park was always a bad idea, and it seems the Murphy administration has come around to recognizing that fact.

The Record