NJ Politics Digest: Where State’s House Members Stand on Forcing Immigration Vote

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance and the seven Democrats from New Jersey in the House of Representatives have signed a petition to force a vote on measures addressing the fate of young immigrants who were brought to this country illegally as children.

So far, the petition has garnered 213 of the 218 signatures needed to force a vote, despite House Speaker Paul Ryan’s objections to the plan, according to a report on NJ.com.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who represents the 5th district, was the last Democrat to sign on. Gottheimer, a co-chair of the bi-partisan Problem Solvers Caucus, had waited to see if the group could work out a compromise. But those attempts failed to produce a solution, so Gottheimer, as well as Republican co-chair Rep. Tom Reed of New York, and three other members of the caucus signed the petition, according to the report.

Ryan, who has announced he will not seek re-election, has vigorously opposed the discharge petition. The momentum building behind the measure has called into question the veteran Republican’s ability to lead the house as a lame duck representative.

If the petition gets enough signatures, the house would vote on four competing bills to address the fate of the young immigrants, known as Dreamers.

While a coalition of Democrats and moderate Republicans could muster enough votes to pass one of the bills, Ryan has said it will likely die in the Senate.

President Donald Trump, who in September announced he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that had provided protections for the young immigrants, has also said he would not sign the house bill unless it contained measures to provide strong border security and to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Approximately 17,400 dreamers live in New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

Quote of the Day: “I don’t know.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on why legislative leaders from his own party complain about his failure to build relationships with them.

New Jersey Lawmakers Send Transgender Rights Bills to Phil Murphy

New Jersey could soon have some of the most progressive gender-identity policies in the nation under a package of bills sitting on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

Phil Murphy Cancels Radio Show After Disagreement With Format

Gov. Phil Murphy abruptly cancelled his call-in radio show Thursday night because of a disagreement with the show’s producers, who insisted on having a reporter ask the Democratic governor questions about education issues.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

Poll: Bob Menendez Holds 4-Point Lead Over Bob Hugin

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez holds a slim four-point lead over his likely Republican opponent, former pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin, as he seeks reelection following his corruption trial, according to a new poll.

Christian Hetrick, Observer

NJ Leaders Scramble to Protect Obamacare Gains Against Federal Threats

The Murphy administration and Democrats in the Legislature are doing what they can to shore up and protect the federal Affordable Care Act in New Jersey, as policies implemented by the Trump White House — and continued threats of repeal — are starting to take a toll on the landmark law.

NJSpotlight

School security: How safe are the buildings? Some districts are taking a closer look

Conversations about school security have resurfaced following the recent Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting that killed 10 and injured 10 more.

The Record

After Blasting Corporate Giveaways, Murphy Pledges $5 Billion for Amazon

Only a week into his administration, and after attacking government aid to companies in his campaign, Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter to Amazon supporting up to $5 billion in incentives to build a second headquarters in New Jersey.

NJ101.5

Coalition Wants More Tax Hikes on NJ;s Wealthy to Aid Low Income Residents

While Democratic legislative leaders are balking at the $1.7 billion in tax hikes that Gov. Phil Murphy is seeking to enact in his first state budget, a group that is concerned about income inequality in New Jersey is calling on lawmakers to raise taxes even more.

NJSpotlight

Moran: Gov. Murphy, watch out! You’re about to get knee-capped!

After a killer career in the private sector, Gov. Phil Murphy is about to get an education in the frustrations of governing.

NJ.com

Mulshine: Gov. Phil Murphy’s got a revenue problem? It’s the spending, stupid!

I was driving over to Trenton the other day when I noticed a white sports car coming up on my left. At first I thought it was a Corvette. But as it sped past I realized it was something far more exotic: an Acura NSX.

NJ.com

Is Phil Murphy slapping you with big bills for travel like Chris Christie did?

When it comes time for Gov. Phil Murphy to move around New Jersey, the cost to taxpayers isn’t going up, up and away.

NJ.com

What Gov. Phil Murphy said in his first Memorial Day speech

New Jerseyans consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of the summer — “with barbecues and trips to the Shore,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy stops for a drink at D’Jais in Belmar

Gov. Phil Murphy stepped out of a black sport-utility vehicle on Sunday to shouts from Memorial Day weekend revelers lined up outside of D’Jais bar and grill.

Asbury Park Press

Moran: Paying too much for nukes and solar

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed two deeply flawed energy bills that are likely to raise electricity costs by nearly $600 million a year.

NJ.com

Barbra Streisand and other things you didn’t know about big Jersey races at Trump midterm

President Donald Trump isn’t on the state’s June 5 primary ballot, but his presence will loom over the candidates who are.

NJ.com

Who has joined the push to help dreamers? Here’s where your D.C. lawmakers stand.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer on Thursday affixed his name to a petition to force a vote on legislation allowing unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to remain in the country, bring proponents closer to getting the bill on the House floor.

NJ.com

How Israel emerged as an issue in N.J.’s hottest congressional races

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has given embattled New Jersey House Republicans another way to try to stave off a Democratic wave this fall.

NJ.com

Republican Candidates in the Seventh a Microcosm of Today’s GOP

New Jersey’s 7th Congressional district is turning out to be a litmus test for the state’s Republican party.

NJSpotlight

New push to defend N.J.’s big military base from any efforts to shut it down

New Jersey’s big military base just got some added protection.

NJ.com

Wildwood launches probe following violent beach arrest

Wildwood police have launched an internal affairs investigation after video surfaced showing an officer punching a 20-year-old woman in the head twice during an arrest.

The Record

Shore towns ban plastic bags, say they dirty beaches, hurt wildlife

Bob Schoelkopf took a hose and sprayed down a gray seal pup that remained quiet as two other seals bellowed in their own nearby cubicles.

Inquirer

The 11 student loan companies N.J. hates most and why, explained

Incessant phone calls. Misapplied payments. Surprise high interest rates.

NJ.com

Get ready for a ‘smoother’ ride to the Jersey Shore. The Mathis Bridge project is complete

Phil Murphy launched his first Memorial Day weekend as governor with a customary visit to the boardwalk. Admittedly over-dressed and under-served for his surroundings, whatever rules of shore decorum Murphy may have violated could be forgiven by many here or on their way down the shore for the good news he brought with him.

The Record

A New Jersey Town Actually Adds Beach Parking. And It’s on the Beach.

It is about a third of a mile from the boardwalk, across the sand, to the ocean’s edge, an intimidating journey for anyone lugging young children, ample beach gear or when the hot summer sun sends sand temperatures scalding.

New York Times

Wildwood cops reassigned following violent Memorial Day weekend beach arrest video

Two officers have been reassigned to adminitrative duty pending an investigation surrounding a Memorial Day weekend incident captured on video that shows police punching a woman on the beach, the city’s police chief said.

Press of Atlantic City

Mayor unblocks critics on social media after ruling on Trump’s Twitter

Has Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop unblocked you on Twitter? Can you suddenly share his Facebook posts once again?

NJ.com

How NJ beach towns got their names

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial summer opening of the Jersey Shore.

The Record

Chris Christie left office and took control of his old e-mails with him

Days before he left office, former Gov. Chris Christie wrote a letter to the New Jersey State Archives directing how to handle public requests for records from his time in office:

NJ.com

Meet your 3 new state lawmakers, New Jersey

The body that makes New Jersey’s laws just got three — count ’em — three new faces this week.

NJ.com

NJ Weedman spent 400-plus days in jail. Turns out he was not guilty

Most people released from a county jail emerge clutching their personal possessions, or maybe carrying them in a bag.

NJ.com

Ocean County sheriff goes undercover to foil sweepstakes scam aimed at seniors

Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy is warning the public about a sweepstakes scam after he was targeted through the mail at his home in Toms River.

The Record

Libraries’ directors describe them as community hubs, and beyond

It doesn’t take an Einstein to realize the value of libraries, although Albert Einstein himself famously observed, ‘The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.’

The Record

Monmouth freeholders to Trenton: Fix property taxes, not our name

Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has sent a clear message to state lawmakers: Spend more time fixing property taxes and less worrying about our names.

Asbury Park Press

After racial slur by Haddonfield lacrosse player, diversity and sensitivity training at Haddonfield Memorial High

Amid tensions over a racial incident and the cancellation of the boys lacrosse season at Haddonfield Memorial High, school administrators invited leaders of the Camden County East Chapter of the NAACP to meet with teachers on Friday and conduct diversity and sensitivity training.

Inquirer

Booted Toms River councilman gets job on Municipal Utilities Authority board

Six months after he lost a close election for a Township Council seat, former GOP councilman Al Manforti has been appointed to the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority.

Asbury Park Press

East Rutherford Republicans talk redevelopment, affordable housing

Former councilman Joel Brizzi is challenging the incumbent councilmen, George Perry and Jeff Lahullier, for the Republican nomination.

The Record

‘Uncle Frank’ Druetzler presides over final Morris Plains Memorial Day parade

The rain would have to wait for one more day. Mayor Frank Druetzler simply wouldn’t have it on the borough’s biggest day of the year.

Daily Record

Editorial: Murphy is right: New Jersey must have a presence in Port Authority management

The last time anyone paid attention to the position of Deputy Executive Director at the Port Authority, it was occupied by someone who used the office for political vengeance.

Star-Ledger