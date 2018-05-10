NJ Politics Digest: Will Murphy’s Question on Out-Of-State Benefits Impact Nuke Bill?

They are almost a state apart, but Gov. Phil Murphy’s comments on a planned North Jersey power plant adds a new wrinkle to the saga of a controversial plan pushed by Senate President Steve Sweeney to force state ratepayers to pay more than $300 million annually to subsidize two nuclear power plants in his district.

Murphy on Tuesday said that while he knew little about a proposal to build a gas-fired power plant in the Meadowlands, he did question why New Jersey should host a project that will benefit another state—in this case New York, according to The Record.

“I have to admit I always scratch my head when something is being done here that another state will benefit from,” Murphy said, according to The Record.

While building groups support the Meadowlands proposal, which would generate local jobs in addition to generating enough electricity to power 1.2 million New York households, environmentalists are calling on the state to block the $1.5 billion natural-gas-fueled power plant. They say the plant would send electricity to New York City, while harming the state’s environment and hinder efforts to redevelop the Meadowlands area.

But Murphy’s skepticism could just as easily apply to a bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would provide $300 million per year in state subsidies to PSEG, which operates two nuclear power plants in Sweeney’s district in southern New Jersey’s Salem County.

The power company claims the money is needed to keep the plants profitable, though the law is written to shield the company’s books from public scrutiny and exclude the state’s ratepayer advocate from the process that decides if the company really needs the subsidy. Sweeney has expressed concern about the loss of jobs in his district if PSEG were to follow through on threats to close the plants.

In an earnings call last month, PSEG CEO Ralph Izzo said the subsidy could result in New Jersey ratepayers supporting nuclear power plants in other states that also provide power to ratepayers in other states.

“The bill simply says that New Jersey wants 40 percent of its power supplied by nuclear energy, and it does not limit it geographically,” Izzo said during the call.

That raises the question as to whether Murphy, who has not yet said if he will sign the subsidy bill, will apply the same logic to the southern New Jersey proposal—supported by the most powerful Democrat in the legislature—as he does to the plans for the northern New Jersey power plant.

Phil Murphy Signs Bill to Let Undocumented Immigrants Get College Financial Aid

New Jersey college students who are undocumented immigrants are now eligible for state financial aid under a bill signed into law on Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

After Meeting With GOP Candidate, NRCC Chairman Walks Back Comment on 2nd District

After seemingly waving the white flag in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Steve Stivers said on Wednesday that he’s confident the GOP will keep the seat after meeting with candidate Hirsh Singh.

Here’s Trump’s Latest Attack on New Jersey

Here’s President Donald Trump’s newest slap at New Jersey.

Hard Rock Granted Casino License in Atlantic City

Hard Rock had an easy time with New Jersey gambling regulators on Wednesday, gaining a license to reopen a casino and begin Atlantic City’s recovery from a string of gambling hall closures on a property that President Donald Trump once hailed as “the eighth wonder of the world.”

Phil Murphy: Proposed Meadowlands Power Plant Appears to Be a Head Scratcher

Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that he knows few details about a new power plant proposed for the Meadowlands that would send electricity to New York but was concerned that another state would benefit from the project.

New Jersey Already Taking Financial Aid Applications from Undocumented

Undocumented immigrants raised in New Jersey can now apply for state financial aid programs to attend New Jersey colleges.

Medical Marijuana Is Expanding Quickly in NJ—and Here’s the Newest Dispensary

New Jersey’s newest medical marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday, the first facility added as part of the governor’s massive medical marijuana expansion plan.

Offshore Wind Developers Want More Details on State Straw Proposal

Offshore-wind developers seem to like what they have seen so far of the state’s plan to promote wind farms along the Jersey coast, but they still added a plea: Hurry up.

Hillsdale Adds Armed Police Officer at Elementary Schools After Parkland Shooting

The borough is the latest to assign armed police officers to patrol schools, an action that several local districts have taken following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February.

Live Streaming Police Surveillance Video Sparks Privacy, Racial Profiling Concerns

Dozens of police surveillance cameras are now streaming live online for the public to monitor. The mayor wants people to call in tips based on what they see, but experts said that could lead to racial profiling.

These Shockingly Racist Mailers Should Be Investigated, Says the Guy They Supported

After coasting to victory in Tuesday’s election, Mayor-elect Andre Sayegh isn’t wasting any time carrying out his mission of “One Paterson.”

Menendez, Booker Were on Opposite Sides of Iran Deal—But Both Hate What Trump Just Did

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez was one of only four Democrats to oppose Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker joined most other Senate Democrats in supporting it.

Nwe Law Would Relax State Strictures on Hair Braiding

If you want to braid Afro-textured hair in New Jersey, you have to spend the equivalent of 50 days in a cosmetology school even though most such schools don’t even teach braiding.

Lakewood: Will Schools Accept $28 Million Loan and Pay $600,000 for Lawyer in Same Night?

What is the school board doing with your dollars? Tonight, the board of nine is expected to take two votes: whether to accept a $28 million loan—which district leaders have proclaimed is crucial to balancing the budget and avoiding staff layoffs—and whether to extend board lawyer Michael Inzelbuch’s contract and its controversial $600,000 annual retainer.

Toms River Rezoned Property to Block Lakewood Developers, Lawyer Says

Township Council members said they rezoned more than 60 acres of vacant land in North Dover to eliminate the potential for more high-density housing in an area where more than 1,400 housing units are already under construction.

Money for Martin Luther King House in Camden Diverted to City Fire Department, Lawyer Says… City Is Silent on Why

A $229,000 grant earmarked to save a rundown Camden home where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived as a young seminary student in 1950 was somehow diverted to the Fire Department, city officials say.

Poll: Van Drew Leads Singh by 18 Points in CD2

State Senator Jeff Van Drew (D-1) is a “strong frontrunner to win the open seat in New Jersey’s Second Congressional District and return the seat to Democrats’ hands for the first time in 24 years,” according to a TargetSmart polling memo.

Atlantic City Mayor Delivers First State of the City With Lt. Governor

Before Mayor Frank Gilliam presented his view of the resort town at his first State of the City address Wednesday, the lieutenant governor presented her own vision of the city that’s been under state control.

Long Branch Election: Pallone Celebrates Win From Hospital Bed

Mayor-elect John Pallone celebrated his victory in Tuesday’s city elections over his long-time rival Adam Schneider from a hospital bed at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

NJ Has Five of Nation’s Top High Schools, US News Says

U.S. News & World Report released its 2018 rankings of the Best High Schools in the nation on Wednesday, and five New Jersey schools made the Top 100 overall and one ranked as the best STEM school in the nation.

Feds Seek Public Input on Plan for Ferry Base at Hoboken’s Union Dry Dock

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will require New York Waterway to undergo a more stringent public vetting process for a controversial ferry refueling facility on the Hoboken waterfront.

Former Bergen County Prosecutor’s Employee, Thrown in Psych Ward, Wins $625K Settlement

A former Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office employee of 30 years was awarded $625,000 to settle accusations she made in federal court that she was illegally detained, sent to a psych ward for three days and forced to resign by a former prosecutor.

100 Robed Followers Mob Newark Courthouse for Prada-Wearing church leader Jermaine Grant

Nearly 100 followers of Jermaine Grant—each dressed in white robes—descended upon the federal courthouse in Newark Tuesday afternoon as the leader of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ pleaded not guilty to allegations of tax evasion.

How Jimmy Davis Led a Clean Sweep: 5 Takeaways From the Bayonne Election

The brooms were out Tuesday night at the Villa Maria after Mayor Jimmy Davis and his City Council slate won a clean sweep in the municipal election.

