R. Kelly Says ‘It’s Too Late’ to Bring Him Down in Leaked Video

R. Kelly is currently facing allegations of leading a sex cult that physically abused women, including underage women, and brainwashed female followers. One of his alleged victims spoke out last summer in a damning interview, and now leaked footage of the star discussing the accusations has also surfaced.

Last week, the video was posted on Twitter by attorney and on-air personality Exavier Pope after it was first spotted on Facebook Live. It features the singer seemingly addressing the #MuteRKelly campaign being supported by the Time’s Up movement, which is calling for concert venues and streaming services such as Spotify to no longer book him or promote his music.

So, remember that I told you about that random Antoine Walker FB Live video with R. Kelly last night? Well, here is partially slurring Kels proposing a toast declaring “it’s too late” to #MuteRKelly pic.twitter.com/a45z7EDis2 — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) May 18, 2018

“It’s too late, they should have did this shit 30 years ago,” the singer is seen saying in the footage. “I’ve got a million motherfuckers hating me, and 40 billion motherfuckers loving me. It’s too late. The music has been injected into the world. As long as I got the ball, the world is on defense.”

According to Jerhonda Pace, the alleged victim who broke her nondisclosure agreement last summer, Kelly forced her to follow strict rules when the two lived together for several months in 2009, while Pace was just 16. These rules included “dressing in baggy clothes, turning over her phone, and asking permission to shower, eat, go to the bathroom, and leave the property. If she broke the rules, she says, she was mentally and physically abused.”

Last July, BuzzFeed published a story that claimed Kelly was operating some sort of sex cult by holding several young women in properties across the country and forbidding them to leave.

Kelly has recently been accused of assaulting a minor, providing alcohol to a minor and passing on a sexually transmitted disease to a minor. In 2008, Kelly was found not guilty for producing child pornography.