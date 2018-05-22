Roger Stone Insinuates Trump’s Abortion Views Changed After Birth of Youngest Son

Roger Stone insinuated that President Trump’s views of abortion changed following the birth of his third and youngest son, Barron Trump.

When pressed in an interview with Rolling Stone about the president’s stances toward abortion, the ousted Trumpland adviser cited a conversation the two allegedly had, in which Trump mentioned a hypothetical married man who had a third child with his third wife.

“I think likely, that his views shifted after the birth of his youngest child, because of a conversation that I once had with him in which he said to me that his views on abortion had changed,” Stone told the publication, recounting how Trump’s views shifted after meeting “a friend” who had “a baby late in his life” with “difficulties.”

“And it occurred to me that the person he was probably talking about was himself,” added Stone. “And when I said, ‘Well, if that’s you you’re talking about, and that’s how you feel, you ought to say that.’ He said, ‘No, no, it’s not me.’ Well, maybe it was him. I don’t know.”

Trump on Tuesday evening will address the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion group that dubbed him the most ‘pro-life president’ ever. The president is expected to tout his administration’s changes to the Title X family planning program, which defunds abortion providers including Planned Parenthood.

“He knew how to form an important partnership and he knows what it means to be a partner,” SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser told POLITICO. “He certainly saw how supportive we were in the battleground states and how supportive we are now.”

Stone did not respond to Observer’s request for comment by the time of publication.