These Designers Were Most-Liked on Instagram During the Royal Wedding

The royal wedding might be over, but its influence lives forever—especially on Instagram.

Influencer marketing software company Influencer DB explained which designers were most discussed and liked in regards to the royal wedding. Influencer DB looked at Instagram channels with more than 15,000 followers that were mentioned in hashtags or captions between May 19 at 8 a.m. and May 21 at 11 a.m. In that time, there were about 84,000 royal wedding mentions.

Unsurprisingly, Givenchy was the most mentioned and liked designer on Instagram, as the fashion house created Meghan Markle’s wedding gown. Givenchy was mentioned 3,002 times, generating 12,234,710 likes. There were rumors that Markle would be wearing everything from a heavily-beaded Ralph & Russo gown similar to the one in her engagement photos to one designed by former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, but Givenchy was her final choice. Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of Givenchy, was mentioned 827 times.

For her second wedding dress, the newly titled Duchess of Sussex opted for one courtesy of Paul McCartney’s daughter, Stella McCartney, known for not using leather or fur in her sustainable designs. McCartney received 9,605,198 likes on her royal wedding content, which included shots of Oprah and Amal Clooney wearing her dresses. (Fun fact: Oprah’s tiered ensemble was finished overnight because it was originally the wrong color.)

And if you were wondering who was behind the most fascinating fascinators of the evening, it’s Philip Treacy, who designed hats for Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer (she’s like a Kardashian in London), Oprah, Suits star Sarah Rafferty and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall. Treacy’s hats resulted in 148 mentions, including one from Lady Kitty Spencer, who also paid homage to Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari and Charlotte Tilbury.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex wore Philip Treacy hats again yesterday at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party in honor of the Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday.

The other standout brands on Instagram included Vivienne Westwood, who dressed Markle’s longtime pal Priyanka Chopra, and Alexander McQueen, who outfitted Kate Middleton for the big day.