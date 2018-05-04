London’s 5 Best Cocktails Inspired by the Royal Wedding

The royal wedding is almost upon us, but if you didn’t receive an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming nuptials, you can still raise a glass to the couple. Even though you might not be able to cheers Markle in person with a glass of her beloved Tignanello (she’s such a fan of the red vino that she named her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig), London’s cocktail bars and lounges are more than ready to honor the wedding.

In fact, many have crafted specialty drinks, so consider stopping at one of the spots below to celebrate the couple. If you’re still not convinced, just take a cue from Queen Elizabeth, who is known to drink four cocktails a day, and knock back a few beverages in honor of Prince Harry and his future wife.

For a regally gold drink, look no further than the £18 ‘Royal Cup.’ It’s a mixture of Bombay Sapphire, homemade bergamot and chamomile cordial and Elderflower liqueur, topped with Perrier-Jouët Champagne and an edible gold leaf, garnished with a lemon twist. The gilded aesthetic makes it worth the price for the Instagram alone.

The Savoy has a long history with the British monarchy. Queen Elizabeth would often go to the hotel even before she ascended the throne, along with her sister, Princess Margaret. After marrying Prince Philip, the Queen still came to the hotel; the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a dinner party here.

The hotel’s American Bar traditionally creates a new cocktail for big moments for the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials and a drink honoring the Queen and Prince Philip’s wedding. For Prince Harry and Markle, there is a new concoction, the £24 ‘Royal Welcome.’ It’s comprised of Bombay Sapphire gin (of course), Italicus Rosolio di bergamotto, Champagne syrup, yuzu, peychauds bitters and sparkling English wine.

The Gin Bar at Holborn Dining Room is serving a cocktail dubbed after Markle’s favorite flowers, peonies, while incorporating a classic favorite of the royal family—gin.

‘The Peony’ is composed of Berkeley Square Gin and 1724 Tonic, with a sprig of mint, viola flower and a lemon peel, served over ice. Even better, you can sip the £17 floral-tinged drink in the Covent Garden locale during the wedding, as The Gin Bar will be showing the televised nuptials.

The most eligible royal is now taken, so this £25 drink is aptly named ‘Off the Market’ in honor of Prince Harry. It’s an actual representation of the “Ginger Prince,” with 21-year-old Royal Salute complemented with ingredients like saffron and ginger bitters, and finished with Figaro fig liqueur and Carrot Eau de Vie.

The best part, however, might be the presentation. The concoction is served in a custom-made hipflask, hidden within a leather-bound book that is emblazoned with Prince Harry and Markle’s names, as well as the wedding date.

The lounge is located within Flemings Mayfair Hotel, and they’re making a special gin fizz that’s only available starting on May 12. The Windsor Fizz is a twist on the Ramos Gin Fizz; it’s a mixture of bourbon and hibiscus, with an English breakfast infusion and, of course, a garnish of 24-karat gold leaves.