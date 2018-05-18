A Bunch of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Suits’ Stars Are Royal Wedding-Ready

A Pretty Little Liar, Real World alum and Center Stage starlet are about to take front row at the royal wedding.
While the royal wedding is thought to be entirely A-list, there are plenty of lesser-known celebrities who will be watching Meghan Markle become a Duchess. Of course, Serena Williams (she was spotted at Heathrow) and Priyanka Chopra (she had her fascinator fitted) are attending, but don’t let that distract you from the cast of Suits and their C-list significant others.
Patrick J. Adams, Markle’s onscreen Suits love interest, is already in London pub hopping. He brought along his wife, Troian Bellisario, who’s best known for starring on Pretty Little Liars. This is potentially the first time Queen Elizabeth will be in the same place as a Freeform actress.
Jacinda Barrett, who appeared on Real World: London in 1995, has been gallivanting around Europe with her husband, Suits lead Gabriel Macht. They made an appearance at the amFAR Cannes Gala on Thursday in Cap d’Antibes, France, so they’re nearby. The Australian actress might look familiar because she had a short-lived stint on Suits.
You might recognize Amanda Schull, another potential guest, from her role in 2000 ballerina-themed rom-com Center Stage. Since the teen drama, she appeared on Suits and Pretty Little Liars. Hopefully, a Suits/PLL crossover episode will happen after this weekend.
According to Us Weekly, the Suits cast is not invited to the exclusive wedding reception in the evening, but they will be at the morning ceremony. At least they won’t have to eat McDonald’s with the commoners.
One A-lister who definitely won’t be there? Rihanna, who howled at the thought of being invited, since she’s only met Prince Harry once.
But if you’re looking for celebrities you’ll recognize, there are plenty of big names attending the evening bash. The Clooney and Beckham families are both invited, injecting a bit of Hollywood glamour into the evening festivities.