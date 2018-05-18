A Bunch of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and ‘Suits’ Stars Are Royal Wedding-Ready

A Pretty Little Liar, Real World alum and Center Stage starlet are about to take front row at the royal wedding.

While the royal wedding is thought to be entirely A-list, there are plenty of lesser-known celebrities who will be watching Meghan Markle become a Duchess. Of course, Serena Williams (she was spotted at Heathrow) and Priyanka Chopra (she had her fascinator fitted) are attending, but don’t let that distract you from the cast of Suits and their C-list significant others.

Patrick J. Adams, Markle’s onscreen Suits love interest, is already in London pub hopping. He brought along his wife, Troian Bellisario, who’s best known for starring on Pretty Little Liars. This is potentially the first time Queen Elizabeth will be in the same place as a Freeform actress.