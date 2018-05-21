Prince George Is The True Star of Official Royal Wedding Portraits

The official photos from the royal wedding have been released—and while the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sitting front and center, the real star is Prince George.

Prince George looked decidedly unhappy throughout the ceremony (perhaps because he was too warm in his My Chemical Romance-inspired zoot suit), but he’s grinning in the official portraits. Even after the wedding, George hid behind his father, Prince William—remember: he’s not used to wearing pants. Understandably, Gary Jannetti had a field day with Prince George’s imagined sass on his Instagram, where he juxtaposes the little prince against savage snapshots of the royal family.

But for the official portrait, Prince George was captured alongside his fellow page boys and bridesmaids, who were all well behaved throughout the ceremony, looking quite happy. While there wasn’t another grumpy bridesmaid (although the original’s cousin, Florence van Cutsem, made an appearance in the wedding party), there was a meme-worthy moment when Brian Mulroney entered St George’s Chapel while beaming and carrying the Duchess of Sussex’s veil.