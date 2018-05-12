Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti Tweets Out Fox News Booker’s Phone Number

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, published the contact information of a Fox News booker to his 406.5k Twitter followers early on Sunday morning.

At 2:03 a.m., Avenatti tweeted at Tucker Carlson telling the network’s anchor to “stop lying” to his viewers over an invitation to appear on the show. The attorney posted screenshots of an email correspondence with Fox booker Kelly McNally that occurred on Wednesday, wherein she asked about his availability. Avenatti declined to go on Tucker Carlson Tonight, but told McNally he’d “be happy to” appear on Sean Hannity’s show.

Avenatti blacked out McNally’s email address in the screenshots, but forgot to do the same for the two phone numbers she provided.

Minutes after the screenshots containing McNally’s numbers were published, Avenatti deleted them and reposted the same tweet with the numbers blacked out.

.@TuckerCarlson – Stop lying to your viewers. You did not invite me on your show Fri night. It never happened. You invited me on Wed and I responded within 3 minutes (see below). I then never heard back. Again – pls have Sean’s EP reach out to me. And try honesty next time. pic.twitter.com/hNVlQJFvuQ — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 12, 2018

He did not immediately issue an apology to McNally.

Freewheeling between media appearances, Avenatti published a report earlier this week alleging President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen received a roughly $500,000 payout from a firm operated by a Russian oligarch connected to Vladimir Putin.

The report was independently verified by The New York Times and other outlets, and sparked revelations that companies AT&T and Novartis hired Cohen’s consulting group to assist them in understanding Trump’s thinking.