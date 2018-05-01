‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob,’ ‘Band’s Visit,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Lead Tony Nominations

This year’s top Tony Award nominees came from Bikini Bottom, Bet Hatikva, Hogwarts and… a suburban high school.

Broadway’s top awards show spread the wealth this year, with seven shows reaching double digit nomination hauls.

Topping the class were Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants, which both received 12 nominations. The Band’s Visit, a much quieter musical set in a small Israeli town, was right behind with 11.

Rounding out the Best Musical category, Frozen was forced to “let it go” with only three nominations. All four shows were nominated for best book and score of a musical, however.

Three musical revivals also flexed their muscles. Carousel scored 11 nominations, though it was snubbed in the directing category. My Fair Lady nabbed 10, while Once on This Island landed eight.

Among the well-known stars nominated for their musical performances were Tony Shalhoub (The Band’s Visit), Lauren Ambrose (My Fair Lady), Renee Fleming (Carousel), Norbert Leo Butz and Diana Rigg (My Fair Lady). Band’s Visit breakout star Katrina Lenk also scored a nomination.

But sadly, the Tonys said “you can’t sit with us” to Cady Heron. Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen was bounced from the Leading Actress in a musical category in favor of Taylor Louderman, who plays Regina George.

On the play side, not surprisingly, Harry Potter reigned supreme.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child nabbed 10 nominations, the same as all four of its rivals—Farinelli and the King, The Children, Junk and Latin History for Morons—combined.

Angels in America loomed largest among revivals, scoring 11 nominations (even one for Best Original Score). That’s the most nominations for a play in Broadway history.

The Iceman Cometh received eight; Three Tall Women nabbed six; Travesties, four; and Lobby Hero, three.

The Best Leading Actress in a Play category pits Three Tall Women‘s Glenda Jackson against… Amy Schumer, who was nominated for her performance in Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower.

Other high-profile play acting nominees include Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane (Angels in America), Mark Rylance (Farinelli and the King), Denzel Washington (The Iceman Cometh), Michael Cera (Lobby Hero) and Laurie Metcalf (Three Tall Women).

Latin History author John Leguizamo is receiving a Special Tony Award for his work, as is a Broadway newcomer named Bruce Springsteen.

The 72nd annual Tony Awards ceremony will take place on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall. The show, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will be broadcast on CBS beginning at 8 p.m.