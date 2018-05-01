Which Music Festival Fashion Trend Do You Hate the Most?

Music festival fashion used to be the pinnacle of chic, but now flower crowns and crop tops feel decidedly dated.

We asked some of our favorite festival-goers to weigh in on the trends they’re tired of, from man buns (Crazy Jewish Mom hates them) to wedges (model Devon Windsor says leave these at home). Instagram’s most famous cartoonists told us what they’d ditch (fake VIP tickets and beanies, respectively), and a Bravo star explained why he’s over EDM ears.

So before you start planning your outfit for Governors Ball, consider these helpful tips from models, musicians and social media stars—and throw out your fishnet bodysuit.

Model Devon Windsor

“I am completely over wearing wedges or any type of heel at a festival! First off, it is super dusty and dirty so your feet get very gross. Secondly, I find that even in my most comfortable boots or sneakers my feet get extremely sore since you end up walking all day. I always say, comfort over everything.”

Kim Friedman of @CrazyJewishMom

“I want to go to Burning Man and cut off all the man buns with a machete.”

Model Olay Noel

FLOWER CHILD 🌸🌺🌹🌷🌼💐🌸 A post shared by O N (@olaynoel) on Apr 15, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

“I wouldn’t miss seeing the fishnets under shorts ‘look.’ Although, I am a victim of this fishnet trend. I actually used to bedazzle my own and sell them in my online store, MIANIK. But maybe the endless hours of adding rhinestone after rhinestone made me despise the thought of a fishnet any time of year. It’s a look that’s not for everybody, and I wouldn’t mind leaving it in 2018. But do you, girl!”

Ariana Margulis of @butlikemaybe

“Overselling! Last year was my first time at Coachella with a VIP bracelet and I was so excited. Then they tell me, ‘Guess what? Sorry. The VIP area is full.’ I couldn’t see or hear anything. It was so crowded that my phone got stolen and I didn’t even notice. The guy got caught with a backpack of 120 iPhones. I didn’t go back this year.”