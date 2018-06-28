Alec Baldwin Compares Trump to a ‘Dictator’ and ‘King’ in New Video

Earlier this month, Alec Baldwin appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show where he emphatically stated that he would absolutely beat Donald Trump in a presidential race should he decide to run in 2020. The comments were just another chapter in a long-running war of words between the actor—who won an Emmy last year for his portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live—and the President of the United States.

Today, we can add another.

Several organizations, including Stand Up America and Defending Democracy, have launched Trump Crimes Watch, a new campaign intended to spotlight guilty pleas and indictments in Robert Mueller’s investigation and to educate the public on its developments. To kick things off, Baldwin shared a video in which he lays out the crimes, guilty please and indictments that have already resulted from the investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

In the video, the actor—who has never been shy about sharing his political opinions despite never holding public office—points to Trump’s comments about pardoning himself and compared it to the actions of a “dictator” and “king.”

“Trump is claiming he has ‘absolute’ power to pardon himself and his aides,” Baldwin said in reference to one of Trump’s tweets from early June.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

This is hardly new ground for Baldwin, who has been taking shots at the Commander in Chief for months. Back in December, he urged Americans to contact their member of Congress in regards to the ongoing Mueller investigation in a video with Mic.

This is not a joke: @AlecBaldwin is breaking character and calling on you to help him hold Trump accountable and protect our democracy. pic.twitter.com/rUvgOptSiv — Mic (@mic) December 7, 2017

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Trump respond to Baldwin’s latest efforts, as the president has never refrained from entering the fray against him before. Back in October 2016, Trump slammed the actor for his work on SNL.

Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

In March of this year, the president once again took aim at the actor.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Get your popcorn ready, folks, We could be in for another round of verbal sparring between these two.