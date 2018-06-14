The Obamas Will Have to Find a New Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Home

Former president Barack Obama is a man of many talents, and not just his political expertise that is currently being thrown out the window in the White House.

Since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Obama has made the most of his spare time and frolicked off on many a tropical getaway, as the rest of us have watched in a state of despair and also jealousy. While he’s been able to travel on far more vacations since departing the Oval Office, he also snuck in a few deserved trips during his presidency, including to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Obamas usually take a two-week annual vacation to Chilmark in the summer, but they’ll need to look for a different home this year, as their former waterfront rental finally sold. Unfortunately for the sellers, David and Patricia Schulte, it seems even the Obama stamp of approval didn’t help garner their desired price for the 6,967-square-foot retreat, known as Chilmark House.

The Schultes originally listed the beach home for $22.5 million in July 2015, then $19.13 million two months later. By July 2017, it was down to $17.75 million, and subsequently removed from the market in January this year. For some reason, it reappeared with a $18 million ask in May 2018.

Despite the listing, held by Wallace & Co. at Sotheby’s International Realty, noting the abode served as the “summer White House” in 2013, the final sales price is a mere $15 million, according to the New York Post. It’s a huge sum of money, but nearly $8 million million less than what the Schultzes were planning on.

The six bedroom, 5.5 bathroom residence had plenty of space for Barack and Michelle Obama as well as their daughters, Sasha and Malia, and even their pups—never forget the photos of the whole fam biking together. It’s not clear if the new owners plan on offering Chilmark House as a rental, but if they do, the Obamas will feel right at home—there’s already a framed photo of the couple in the living room.

There are high ceilings and skylights throughout, as well as oak and limestone floors. The kitchen contains a seating area and fireplace, though there is also a formal dining room. An entertaining room features a wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The 9.5-acre property includes an infinity pool and a half-basketball court, plus access to a private beach. It does not appear to have a putting range—perhaps that’s why Obama didn’t scoop the place up.

Maybe adding a mini golf course will be the former first family’s next order of business at their Kalorama mansion—they’re already installing a new pool in time for summer, after all.