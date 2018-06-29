Are We Seeing Walt and Jesse in ‘Better Call Saul’ or Not?

Ever since AMC announced its intentions to develop a Breaking Bad spinoff centered around sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, fans have been clamoring for a glimpse at younger versions of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Alas, Better Call Saul has yet to give audiences the cameos they so desperately want, though not for a lack of trying.

Breaking Bad creator and BCS co-showrunner Vince Gilligan admits that he has been working hard to figure out a way to get the two fan favorites in front of the camera.

“I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul,” Gilligan told Entertainment Weekly. “[Better Call Saul co-creator] Peter [Gould] wants it, the writers do, the actors do.”

Though Better Call Saul has pulled off the impossible and managed to become a great show in its own right that can stand alone from its heralded predecessor, even the purest TV fans would have to admit that it would be a thrill to see Heisenberg and his protege appear. The show never shies away from its connection to the Mount Rushmore series that came before it.

For what it’s worth, both stars have said repeatedly that they’re on board for such a move.

“If he asked, I would just say yes,” Cranston said. He also teased that he has a “couple of ideas” for how it could happen. “[Vince] takes such meticulous care of his characters and the story, and he changed our lives. ‘Yes’ is the answer. Even if it’s just a brush-by. A quick little something.”

He added: “We’ve come to know people who we’ve seen before but we don’t know that we’ve seen them before, because we were in the store and we just passed by them. Or we might even have a word or two. ‘Oh no, please go ahead.’ ‘Thank you for holding the door.’ And then five years later, you would never remember that. So something as minuscule as that could be very interesting in the fabric of the whole thing.”

Paul is equally committed to appearing, though he hopes it’s for more than just a fly by.

“My attitude towards it is the same I had from when Better Call Saul first started,” Paul told the outlet. “If Vince decided to put Jesse in Better Call Saul, it’s going to be for a reason, and that reason’s going to be very satisfying for me. I trust in Vince. I don’t think he would just do that to satisfy the fans. It would have a purpose, and whether or not he decides to find that purpose or searches for the purpose, I don’t know. But if he does find that purpose, I’m happy to jump on board.”

Gilligan echoed the sentiment, explaining that a brief cameo may not do the characters or the story justice.

“[I]t wouldn’t feel as satisfying if it was just a cameo or an Alfred Hitchcock walkthrough,” he told the outlet. “I think we’ve waited long enough. We damn well better have a good reason for them to show up. I just hope we figure it out because I’ve got to hear, ‘Yeah, bitch!’ one more time.”

Better Call Saul will return for a fourth season on August 6.