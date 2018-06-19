NJ Politics Digest: Budget Fight With Murphy Brings Democrats, Republicans Together

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday threatened to veto any budget sent to him by legislative leaders in his own party.

On the same day, speculation increased that Democratic leaders might look to state Republicans to help them in their fight with the governor.

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin oppose Murphy’s budget, which calls for more than $1.5 billion in tax increases, including hikes in the state sales tax and a tax on millionaires. And when Assembly Republican leader Jon Bramnick held a press conference to say Murphy would be to blame if state government shuts down July 1 because no budget has been approved, speculation immediately turned to whether Democrats would turn to the other side of the aisle for help in overriding Murphy’s promised veto. Bramnick did not squash speculation.

“They may need votes for an override, and in that case we may need a new budget completely,” Bramnick said, according to a report by NJ.com. The Republican made it clear the price of his help would be a budget that cuts spending and controls property tax increases, the report said. A report in the New Jersey Globe indicated Democrats might also be receiving help from an unlikely Republican source: former Gov. Chris Christie.

The website includes reports quoting a source who claims to have overheard Christie saying he’s advising Sweeney on the budget showdown with Murphy and also trying to line up votes to help with an override.

Murphy’s team, naturally, seized on the report, trying Monday to connect the governor’s Democratic foes to the wildly unpopular Christie, according to an NJ.com report.

Quote of the Day: “Only in Trenton do you see a shutdown in government because the Democrats cannot decide which taxes to raise.” – Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick.

NJ shutdown closer as Phil Murphy threatens veto, Democrats plan votes on tax increases

With 12 days remaining to reach an agreement or else see state beaches shut down, workers furloughed and services halted, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday threatened to veto whatever budget proposal New Jersey’s legislative leadership agrees to this week.

The Record Read more

Stile: How Phil Murphy squandered a chance to sell his tax increases and budget plans

You might have seen Gov. Phil Murphy on television over the weekend taking a premature victory lap through college campuses and suburban neighborhoods, and along the Jersey Shore.

The Record Read more

Moran: Welcome to Trenton: Murphy, the adult in the room, is pelted with budget gimmicks

The familiar smile was gone when Gov. Phil Murphy marched to the podium Monday to declare political war on the legislative leaders of his own party.

NJ.com Read more

It’s Murphy’s fault if state shuts down over budget, top Republican says

State Assembly Republican leader Jon Bramnick on Monday took sides in the clash over the state budget, blaming Gov. Phil Murphy’s “inexperience” working with lawmakers and suggesting Republicans may consider joining a potential veto override effort.

NJ.com Read more

Phil Murphy’s team says Christie fingerprints are all over Democrats’ budget

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration Monday latched onto a report saying Murphy’s predecessor, former Gov. Chris Christie, is advising New Jersey’s top state lawmaker in tense state budget negotiations.

NJ.com Read more

Source overhears Christie, on train, saying he’s helping Sweeney with budget

Chris Christie was working the phone from an Amtrak Acela train to Washington this afternoon, bashing Gov. Phil Murphy and saying that he’s helping Senate President Steve Sweeney with his messaging, according to a source who sat near the former governor and was able to hear his end of the conversation.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Lawmakers rush to pass another bill to sweeten elected officials’ pensions

New Jersey lawmakers are once again working to boost elected officials’ pensions, under a proposal that would have taxpayers picking up the tab.

Politico Read more

An arrest, a wrecked SUV and a medevac flight: A perilous 5 months for Gov. Murphy’s son

In a small, walnut-paneled district courthouse more than 200 miles from New Jersey, prosecutors earlier this month moved to dismiss a low-level complaint pending since last fall against the 20-year-old son of Gov. Phil Murphy.

NJ.com Read more

Kelly: A mass shooting comes to New Jersey. What can be done?

The mothers set up their table by the door. There was no special significance to that. It’s just that the group, which calls itself Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, felt that the door might be a good spot to grab people’s attention during what otherwise was supposed to be a 24-hour celebration of music and arts in Trenton.

The Record Read more

How often are mass shootings in public places in New Jersey?

In the wake of the violent shooting at an all-night art festival in Trenton that left one of the suspects dead and 22 others injured, New Jersey has experienced few mass shootings.

The Record Read more

Phil Murphy: Trenton police responders are heroes, reduced carnage at mass shooting

Gov. Phil Murphy described the Trenton police officers who responded to the mass shooting at an all-night art festival Sunday as heroes whose quick action prevented the grim scene from becoming more deadly.

The Record Read more

‘Immediate chaos:’ Trenton art festival-goer recounts mass shooting

As it neared 3 a.m., tension in the crowd at Trenton’s Art All Night Festival had reached a boiling point, said Reese Lennon.

The Record Read more

Reps: Immigrants Being Held in NJ Just Want To Know Where Families Are

One man being held at Elizabeth’s ICE detention center said his daughter was taken by immigration officials in the night when he slept.

NJ101.5 Read more

Murphy’s AG orders bias training for N.J. State Police troopers, state lawyers

New Jersey’s attorney general on Monday ordered all state troopers and state and county prosecutors undergo anti-discrimination training as part of a sweeping directive aimed at improving diversity in law enforcement.

NJ.com Read more

How NJ Could Make College More Affordable

New Jersey lawmakers on Monday advanced a series of measures designed to make college a more affordable route for students, both up front and on the back end.

NJ101.5 Read more

Legislature Looks to Throw Books at High Cost of College Education

New Jersey legislators who have been focused on trying to reduce student-loan burdens are now tackling another high cost of college: textbooks.

NJSpotlight Read more

Assemblyman arrested on assault charges

Assemblyman Arthur Barclay (D-Camden) is facing assault charges after being on arrested on June 7 on domestic violence charges and is expected to resign his seat in the State Assembly.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Cameras in New Jersey parking meters? The ‘smart’ devices could cause a spike in tickets

New Jersey—where red-light cameras were shut down in 2014 after a public outcry—is now poised to let towns put cameras in “smart” parking meters, high-tech street monitors that can help issue near-instant tickets.

The Record Read more

Compulsive Gambling: Will Sports Betting Lead to More Addicts?

Double the national average, 6.3 percent of New Jersey’s population, has a gambling problem.

Neva Pryor, executive director of the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, is almost certain the recent legalization of sports betting will bring more problem gamblers to light.

NJ101.5 Read more

New Jersey looks to remember Anthony Bourdain with ‘official food trail’

Anthony Bourdain’s favorite Jersey eateries from Fort Lee to Atlantic City would become an official food trail named in honor of the celebrity chef who died unexpectedly June 8.

The Record Read more

New Jersey’s newest medical marijuana dispensary is now open for business — in Secaucus

The state’s newest medical marijuana dispensary received a state permit Monday and opened for business in Secaucus.

The Record Read more

Sea level rise: Jersey Shore town flooding predictions; $10B at risk

Some 25,000 New Jersey homes will be endangered within 20 years by regular tidal flooding powered by rising sea levels, according to a new analysis by the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Asbury Park Press Read more

He finished his alimony payments 8 years ago. Now the state wants him to pay again

When David Thomson divorced in 1995, he was ordered to pay alimony to his ex-wife.

NJ.com Read more

Passaic County officials unveil investment into Highlands Preserve’s fields, hiking trails

Passaic County officials unveiled the newest upgrades to its parks system on Monday at Highlands Preserve, a failed country club undergoing a conversion into a regional draw for hikers.

The Record Read more

Hawthorne missing portraits of three of its mayors

Who knew it would be so hard to assign a face to a name?

The Record Read more

Editorial: The gun violence menace visits New Jersey

Another beautiful weekend in America, another weekend shattered by gun violence.

The Record Read more