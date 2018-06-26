Watch the Russian Singer Linked to Trump Tower Meeting Troll Mueller in Music Video

Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop singer linked to the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between members of the president’s family and Kremlin associates, released a music video on Tuesday parodying his role in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In this masterpiece of political performance art—appropriately titled “Got Me Good”—Agalarov gallivants about a Russian hotel with President Donald Trump. He plays poker with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, takes shots with Ivanka Trump and accepts a package from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. At one point, he even encounters Stormy Daniels, the porn star alleging to have had an affair with the president.

Halfway through the video, he lies down as Russian models jump on a hotel bed, with Trump eyeing them in what appears to be a veiled reference to the speculated “golden showers” tape.

A computer hacker overlooks footage of the bacchanalia like a Julian Assange overlord.

The infamous Trump Tower meeting was brokered by Agalarov’s music producer Rob Goldstone, on behalf of his father, Aras Agalarov—a Russian real estate developer close to Putin who hosted the Trump-owned 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Goldstone has since testified before the House Intelligence Committee over his involvement in facilitating the meeting.

In one of the singer’s earlier music videos, Donald Trump made a cameo to deliver his signature “You’re Fired!” line to a hazy Agalarov fantasizing of Russian models.