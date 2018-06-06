John Kelly Tried to Block Kim Kardashian’s Recommended Pardon of Alice Johnson

On Wednesday, President Trump pardoned Alice Johnson, a first time non-violent drug offender, after meeting with lifestyle mogul Kim Kardashian a week prior. The president’s decision to grant Johnson clemency, however, came under fire by White House chief of staff John Kelly.

After last week’s prison reform meeting at the White House, wherein Kardashian made the case for Johnson’s pardoning, Kelly advocated against granting Johnson clemency, according to CNN. Sources also told the outlet that Trump’s pardoning sprees have sometimes jolted his staff, surprising even those receiving a pardon.