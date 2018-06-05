Fashion Designer Kate Spade Found Dead After Reported Suicide

Famous fashion designer Kate Spade, born Katherine Brosnahan, was found dead Tuesday morning in her Upper East Side home in Manhattan. She was 55.

Kate Spade Cause of Death

Police sources told the New York Daily News that Spade had hanged herself. A housekeeper found her around 10:20 a.m. ET Tuesday morning in her home. A note was reportedly found in the home that indicated the cause of death was suicide.

Kate Spade Career

Across the globe, Spade boasts more than 175 retail shops, including 140 in the United States alone. She was best-known for her classic, kitschy namesake brand. She sold 56 percent of the company’s stake for $33.6 million to Neiman Marcus in 1999. The company was officially sold in 2006. Even after the company sold, it continued to be a favorite with celebrities. Kate Middleton famously wore Kate Spade on World Mental Health Day and it expanded its reach.

She and her husband, Andy Spade, founded accessories line Frances Valentine in 2017. While the brand was similar to Kate Spade, because of legal obligations they had to make changes to the shoe and handbag line.

In May 2017, the firm was acquired by Coach, Inc. for $2.4 billion.

Kate Spade’s Famous Quotes

“She who leaves a trail of glitter is not ever forgotten.”

“Think selflessly.”

“An idea about a world filled with seersucker and polka dot friends, and fireflies, cocktails, and crosswords, personal style and simplicity.”

“She had a cocktail in her hand and confetti in her hair.”

“We believe in celebrations both big and small.”

“In order to lead a fascinating life one brimming with art,music,intrigue and romance; you must surround yourself with precisely those things.”

“Think that playing dress up begings at age five and never truly ends.”

Kate Spade Personal Life

In 1994, she married Andy Spade, brother of actor David Spade. Together the couple have one child, Frances Beatrix Spade, born in February 2005. Spade’s niece is actress Rachel Brosnahan, who currently stars on Amazon’s critically acclaimed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.