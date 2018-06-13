Radio Host’s Offensive Tweet Shows Men Still Aren’t Prepared for #MeToo

The ratio sure is getting a workout today.

Twitter’s golden rule states that if there are more replies on a given tweet than likes and retweets, the tweet is truly controversial.

And Chicago radio personality John Williams just proved that in spectacular fashion.

Last night, the host on station WGN in the Windy City decided to share his thoughts on the #MeToo movement (always a risky move for a man).

Williams’ WGN co-worker Amy Guth tweeted that a man with curly hair eyed her curly hair and said, “Damn girl, our babies would look fly as hell.”

Apparently Williams didn’t believe this story, because he quoted Guth’s tweet with an offensive postscript.

See, this is what I mean. Does any of this stuff really happen? https://t.co/q86vZGbOsn — John Williams (@wgnkingjohn) June 13, 2018

Over the past day, a posse of women has confirmed that this does, indeed, happen. They’ve also broken the ratio wide open.

The tweet currently doesn’t have any retweets, and it only notched 13 likes. But it has 691 comments, and counting.

Both men and women have commented on the post, and many have tweeted some variation of “John, you’re an idiot.”

So every woman is making it up because you’ve never seen it. Bitch, sit down. Grownups are talking. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2018

nope, we’re all lying bitches. good point. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) June 13, 2018

hi just popping in to contribute to the delicious ratio and say two things: 1.) if you don't think this happens, you either don't know any women or you've never actually listened to them

2.) go fuck yourself — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 13, 2018

Do you call all of your co-workers liars or just the female ones? — SueBee 🐝 (@SueBee0619) June 13, 2018

Sweet Jesus, John. — Amy Dickinson (@AskingAmy) June 13, 2018

Others shared their own painful stories of sexual harassment.

I once didn't respond to a cat call from a group of dudes and they threw rocks at me. — Kelsey (@Kelsuckz) June 13, 2018

I had a guy run up to me at Walmart and hand me a slip of paper once. As I was a student at the time, I thought I'd dropped some class notes. Then I unfolded it and saw that he'd handed me his number. — Candice with an I (@chaoticgirlie) June 13, 2018

A guy on the street told my girlfriend once that she had a nice ass and when I snapped at him, he apologized TO ME because he didn't realize she had a boyfriend. You're a moron. — Drew Schnoebelen (@Dschnoeb) June 13, 2018

Literally all the time but my favorite one was when I worked at a grocery store and a guy told me that I should be his girl and have his babies and I wouldn’t have to work there anymore bc he’d take good care of me. Then I processed a money transfer for him from his mother. — Danielle ★ (@d_gill88) June 13, 2018

This morning. 6:45am I walk out of my condo bldg with the dog, in exercise clothes, no makeup, just woke up. Guy we walk by says "good morning!" And makes a kissy face. He's about 65. I'm 33. My husband joins me 2 minutes later and we pass him again. No comment this time. — megs (@meghan1207) June 13, 2018

Ive been, masturbated at, flashed, groped, shouted at, whispered to, hey babyied, winked, whistled, obscene gestured, followed, stared at, stalked, spied on. Can never tell WHO, WHEN. Never understand why. it's an invasion, but somehow still unexpected, b/c I'M just – – existing — Stephanie M (@StephJMort) June 13, 2018

Williams stubbornly won’t back down, however: he hasn’t deleted the tweet or commented further on his missive.

But this is a bigger issue than just one offensive tweet. Men as a whole have proven unprepared for recent sexual harassment revelations.

A recent survey from Glamour and GQ found that 41 percent of males haven’t even heard of #MeToo. Only 31 percent of men had talked about these issues with a female friend, while 47 percent hadn’t discussed them with anyone at all.

More than 80 percent of men said accusations of sexual misconduct could harm the reputations of people who don’t deserve it (like George Takei).

Some men are even angry that the movement exists at all, because it will interfere with their love lives.

“Men are getting pushed out of the flirting game,” one respondent said. “Most women these days are turning to each other for sex.”

When sentiments like this are so pervasive, Williams’ feelings sadly aren’t that surprising. Hopefully this tweet’s head-spinning ratio will convince him (and other men) that sexual misconduct is a real problem.