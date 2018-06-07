MSNBC Star Joy Reid’s Terrible Year Continues With More Allegations of Homophobia

MSNBC star Joy Reid was hit with more allegations of homophobia in an investigative report by Fox News.

In recent months, Reid has weathered controversy over old blog posts, which included 9/11 conspiracies, homophobic slurs and an image of Senator John McCain’s head Photoshopped onto the Virginia Tech shooter.

Both Reid and her network have floundered during this public relations nightmare, with the former claiming her content was “fabricated” by computer hackers under investigation by the FBI—an assertion she has since abandoned.

Just when MSNBC’s controversy was leaving the news cycle—with media reporters devouring the carcasses of Roseanne Barr and Samantha Bee over Twitter—Reid’s former employers at a Florida radio station trudged up their own resentments.

“She attacked me on a constant basis while I was there. I was even once threatened with physical violence during a break with her,” Reid’s former Wake Up South Florida co-host Andre Eggelletion told Fox News, an incident which was corroborated by the station’s then-national program director Lee Michaels.

“I talked to the general manager, and I told him this has to be dealt with in a very firm manner because it was inappropriate and it just can’t be tolerated,” reflected Michaels, adding that Reid regularly referred to her homophobic blog on-air and called Florida Senator Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) “Miss Charlie.”

In her response to the unearthing of her homophobic blog posts in April—which she originally claimed had been manipulated by hackers—Reid claimed she was “a better person today than [she] was a decade ago.”

“I do believe she’s not telling the truth about who that person [who wrote the blog posts] was. Maybe she has changed, but back then, that was one evil woman,” said Eggelletion. “Her demeanor inside the radio station complemented what was on the blog. Mean-spirited, very edgy, negative personality in her writing.”