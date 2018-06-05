Live Blog: New Jersey Votes in the 2018 Midterm Primaries

The polls opened early Tuesday morning in New Jersey, where voters are casting ballots in the state’s 2018 midterm primaries until 8 p.m. With the state expected to lose a number of Republicans representing it in the House of Representatives this year, we’re paying special attention.

And live blogging the results as they come in.

The hottest races are in New Jersey’s 2nd and 11th districts; two seats with retiring Republican incumbents that could easily turn blue after November’s midterm elections. The top ticket item—New Jersey’s senate seat up for grabs—isn’t as exciting. Current Sen. Bob Menedez is expected to sweep the Democratic primary, with former pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin his anticipated GOP challenger.

All of New Jersey’s 2018 Primary Races

Check out who’s up against who.

We’ll be updating this section with winners as the returns roll in and each race is called.

U.S. Senate, New Jersey Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. Senate, New Jersey Republican Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 1 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Donald Norcross (Incumbent)
  • Robert Carlson
  • Scot John Tomaszewski

U.S. House, New Jersey District 1 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • Paul Dilks (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 2 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 2 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • Samuel Fiocchi
  • Seth Grossman
  • Hirsh Singh
  • Robert Turkavage

U.S. House, New Jersey District 3 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 3 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 4 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Jim Keady
  • Josh Welle

U.S. House, New Jersey District 4 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • Chris Smith (Incumbent, Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 5 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 5 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 6 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 6 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 7 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 7 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 8 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Albio Sires (Incumbent, Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 8 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • John Muniz (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 9 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Bill Pascrell (Incumbent)
  • William Henry

U.S. House, New Jersey District 9 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • Eric Fisher (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 10 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Donald Payne Jr. (Incumbent)
  • Aaron Fraser

U.S. House, New Jersey District 10 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • Agha Khan (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 11 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Mitchell Cobert
  • Tamara Harris
  • Alison Heslin
  • Mikie Sherrill
  • Mark Washburne

U.S. House, New Jersey District 11 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 12 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates

  • Bonnie Watson Coleman (Incumbent, Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 12 Republican Primary Election
Candidates

  • Daryl Kipnis (Unopposed)
