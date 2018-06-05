Live Blog: New Jersey Votes in the 2018 Midterm Primaries

The polls opened early Tuesday morning in New Jersey, where voters are casting ballots in the state’s 2018 midterm primaries until 8 p.m. With the state expected to lose a number of Republicans representing it in the House of Representatives this year, we’re paying special attention.

And live blogging the results as they come in.

The hottest races are in New Jersey’s 2nd and 11th districts; two seats with retiring Republican incumbents that could easily turn blue after November’s midterm elections. The top ticket item—New Jersey’s senate seat up for grabs—isn’t as exciting. Current Sen. Bob Menedez is expected to sweep the Democratic primary, with former pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin his anticipated GOP challenger.

All of New Jersey’s 2018 Primary Races

Check out who’s up against who.

We’ll be updating this section with winners as the returns roll in and each race is called.

U.S. Senate, New Jersey Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Bob Menendez (Incumbent)

Lisa McCormick

U.S. Senate, New Jersey Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Brian Goldberg

Bob Hugin

U.S. House, New Jersey District 1 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Donald Norcross (Incumbent)

Robert Carlson

Scot John Tomaszewski

U.S. House, New Jersey District 1 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Paul Dilks (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 2 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Will Cunningham

Nathan Kleinman

Jeff Van Drew

Tanzie Youngblood

U.S. House, New Jersey District 2 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Samuel Fiocchi

Seth Grossman

Hirsh Singh

Robert Turkavage

U.S. House, New Jersey District 3 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 3 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 4 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Jim Keady

Josh Welle

U.S. House, New Jersey District 4 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Chris Smith (Incumbent, Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 5 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 5 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 6 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Frank Pallone (Incumbent)

Javahn Walker

U.S. House, New Jersey District 6 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 7 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

U.S. House, New Jersey District 7 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Leonard Lance (Incumbent)

Raafat Barsoom

Lindsay Brown

U.S. House, New Jersey District 8 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Albio Sires (Incumbent, Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 8 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

John Muniz (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 9 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Bill Pascrell (Incumbent)

William Henry

U.S. House, New Jersey District 9 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Eric Fisher (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 10 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Donald Payne Jr. (Incumbent)

Aaron Fraser

U.S. House, New Jersey District 10 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Agha Khan (Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 11 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Mitchell Cobert

Tamara Harris

Alison Heslin

Mikie Sherrill

Mark Washburne

U.S. House, New Jersey District 11 Republican Primary Election

Candidates

Patrick Allocco

Peter de Neufville

Antony Ghee

Martin Hewitt

Jay Webber

U.S. House, New Jersey District 12 Democratic Primary Election

Candidates

Bonnie Watson Coleman (Incumbent, Unopposed)

U.S. House, New Jersey District 12 Republican Primary Election

Candidates