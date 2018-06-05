Live Blog: New Jersey Votes in the 2018 Midterm Primaries

The polls opened early Tuesday morning in New Jersey, where voters are casting ballots in the state’s 2018 midterm primaries until 8 p.m. With the state expected to lose a number of Republicans representing it in the House of Representatives this year, we’re paying special attention.
And live blogging the results as they come in.
The hottest races are in New Jersey’s 2nd and 11th districts; two seats with retiring Republican incumbents that could easily turn blue after November’s midterm elections. The top ticket item—New Jersey’s senate seat up for grabs—isn’t as exciting. Current Sen. Bob Menedez is expected to sweep the Democratic primary, with former pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin his anticipated GOP challenger.
All of New Jersey’s 2018 Primary Races
Check out who’s up against who.
We’ll be updating this section with winners as the returns roll in and each race is called.
U.S. Senate, New Jersey Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Bob Menendez (Incumbent)
- Lisa McCormick
U.S. Senate, New Jersey Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Brian Goldberg
- Bob Hugin
U.S. House, New Jersey District 1 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Donald Norcross (Incumbent)
- Robert Carlson
- Scot John Tomaszewski
U.S. House, New Jersey District 1 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Paul Dilks (Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 2 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Will Cunningham
- Nathan Kleinman
- Jeff Van Drew
- Tanzie Youngblood
U.S. House, New Jersey District 2 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Samuel Fiocchi
- Seth Grossman
- Hirsh Singh
- Robert Turkavage
U.S. House, New Jersey District 3 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Andrew Kim (Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 3 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Tom MacArthur (Incumbent, Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 4 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Jim Keady
- Josh Welle
U.S. House, New Jersey District 4 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Chris Smith (Incumbent, Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 5 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Josh Gottheimer (Incumbent, Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 5 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
U.S. House, New Jersey District 6 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Frank Pallone (Incumbent)
- Javahn Walker
U.S. House, New Jersey District 6 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Rich Pezzullo (Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 7 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Peter Jacob
- Goutam Jois
- Tom Malinowski
U.S. House, New Jersey District 7 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Leonard Lance (Incumbent)
- Raafat Barsoom
- Lindsay Brown
U.S. House, New Jersey District 8 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Albio Sires (Incumbent, Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 8 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- John Muniz (Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 9 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Bill Pascrell (Incumbent)
- William Henry
U.S. House, New Jersey District 9 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Eric Fisher (Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 10 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Donald Payne Jr. (Incumbent)
- Aaron Fraser
U.S. House, New Jersey District 10 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Agha Khan (Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 11 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Mitchell Cobert
- Tamara Harris
- Alison Heslin
- Mikie Sherrill
- Mark Washburne
U.S. House, New Jersey District 11 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Patrick Allocco
- Peter de Neufville
- Antony Ghee
- Martin Hewitt
- Jay Webber
U.S. House, New Jersey District 12 Democratic Primary Election
Candidates
- Bonnie Watson Coleman (Incumbent, Unopposed)
U.S. House, New Jersey District 12 Republican Primary Election
Candidates
- Daryl Kipnis (Unopposed)