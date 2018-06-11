NJ Politics Digest: Chris Christie Has a New Gig

Former Gov. Chris Christie made no secret of his desire to earn serious money once he left office, and now the former U.S. attorney has opened his own law firm in Morris County, according to The Record.

While it’s not clear what type of law Christie is practicing, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani—now a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team—told the newspaper he has referred two clients to the former governor. A Christie representative, however, denied receiving any referrals from Giuliani, according to the report.

Christie’s decision to open a firm would seem to put to rest any possibility that he might soon accept a position in the Trump administration. Christie had been an early supporter of Trump’s candidacy and was once a top contender for the vice presidential slot on the Trump ticket. He headed Trump’s commission to investigate the nation’s opioid crisis and recommend steps to combat it.

Since leaving office, Christie has worked as a legal and political commentator for ABC news.

Last week, Christie went on Twitter to say a Washington Post story that stated he had agreed to help prepare Trump for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller “is dead wrong.”

Quote of the Day: “I don’t see it that way. If it were June 30, I might agree with you, but it’s June 8.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on speculation that the state is heading toward a government shutdown because he and Democratic leaders cannot agree on a budget.

NJ Election 2018: Competition Drove Voters to Turn Out in Big Numbers

Congressional primaries are traditionally sleepy affairs in New Jersey, with at most one or two real battles getting attention statewide. On Tuesday, however, competitive races from High Point to Cape May drove voters to turn out in much greater numbers than normal for a midterm primary.

The Record Read more

What Phil Murphy Said About a Possible Government Shutdown as He Holds Talks With Top Dems

There are only three weeks left until a state budget must be signed and tensions are still running high.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Raises Concerns About Plan to Temporarily Tax Corporations

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he is concerned that an idea being floated by state lawmakers to raise taxes on corporations by $700 million annually would not provide a stable funding source because it would sunset after two years.

Politico Read more

Cook Political Report: Van Drew Likely Winner, Sherrill vs. Webber Leans Democrat

The Cook Political Report has moved Republican Frank LoBiondo’s 2nd district House seat from Lean Democratic to Likely Democratic and Republican Rodney Frelinghuysen’s 11th district seat from Toss Up to Lean Democratic.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Shame on ‘Nazi New Jersey’—Wildwood Mayor Inundated With Hate Mail

In the days after millions watched video of a police officer punching a woman in the head, Mayor Ernie Troiano received dozens of emails. Just five expressed support for him or the cops.

NJ101.5 Read more

New Police Video Shows What Happened After Wildwood Arrest

New video footage of Emily Weinman’s Memorial Day weekend arrest on the beach doesn’t appear to shed new light on what happened.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Beach Smoking Ban: $250 Fine for Lighting up Now in Murphy’s Hands

For those tired of cigarette butts lodged beneath their beach towels and dotting the shoreline of the Jersey Shore, you’re in luck.

Asbury Park Press Read more

NJ Sports Betting: Legally, Monmouth Park Sports Book Should Be Open

It’s a simple question. Could Monmouth Park legally open the $2.5-million William Hill Sports Book this weekend and begin accepting wagers on games, in spite of a letter from the New Jersey Racing Commission Thursday night threatening penalties for any racetrack that starts sports betting before Gov. Phil Murphy signs the bill regulating the new industry into law?

Asbury Park Press Read more

Mulshine: Horsing Around With Sports-Betting, Murphy Swallows His Own Poison Pill

It’s almost as if Phil Murphy were trying to write the textbook on how not to be a first-year governor.

NJ.com Read more

Meadowlands Racetrack Signs Deal, Moves Closer to Sports Betting

The sports betting legislation that passed both houses of the state Legislature and is awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature is creating a buzz for the horse racing industry, especially in the Meadowlands, where other entertainment factors are creating synergy.

ROI-NJ Read more

Look What’s Coming! Phil Murphy Will Soon Decide on These Big Bills That Can Change Jersey Life

It was a frenetic day at the Statehouse in Trenton on Thursday as state lawmakers pushed to get a bill legalizing sports betting in New Jersey to Gov. Phil Murphy.

NJ.com Read more

This Powerful NJ Republican Could Have Voted to Block Drilling Off the Jersey Shore… He Didn’t

Efforts to keep the Atlantic Coast closed to offshore oil drilling—something pushed by advocates of the Jersey Shore—came up for a vote this week.

NJ.com Read more

In Newark, Police Cameras, and the Internet, Watch You

The camera perched above the bus stop sends back a continuous feed from the corner of 16th Avenue and South 18th Street in Newark’s West Ward.

New York Times Read more

Suicide Prevention: Mental Health Care Access, Stigma Still Problems in NJ

Friday morning alone, the New Jersey Hopeline—one of the state’s suicide hotlines—saw a 70 percent increase call volume.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Most NJ School Districts Are Getting Screwed by the State—Is Yours One of Them?

If you live in New Jersey, there’s a good chance your school district is getting cheated.

NJ.com Read more

Local Districts Under Financial Pressure as Vocational Schools Expand

When Greater Egg Harbor Regional school officials began planning their budget for next year, there was one expense they couldn’t discount: $4.5 million in tuition and busing for the county vocational school.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Working to Close Security Funding Gap Between Public, Private Schools

With hate crimes on the rise across the country, religious and parochial school advocates statewide are pushing for more state funding for security at their schools.

NJSpotlight Read more

Disaster Declaration Approved for March Storm in New Jersey

President Trump has granted a major disaster declaration for the state of New Jersey for damage stemming from the severe winter storm and snowstorm March 6-7.

Associated Press Read more

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Expands in South Jersey, Eyes New Locations in Cherry Hill and Moorestown

The scramble to open new medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation centers across New Jersey has begun.

Inquirer Read more

Where Murphy Stands on Weed Bill Trump Says He Might Support

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday quickly endorsed legislation that would stop the federal government from enforcing anti-marijuana laws in states that have legalized the drug.

NJ.com Read more

This NJ Democrat Just Opened Up a New Front Against Trump

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., who spent the last 18 months trying to force Donald Trump to release his tax returns, now wants to go after the president’s power to pardon.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Driver’s Licenses for Unauthorized Immigrants: Activists Trek Through Monmouth

A group of nearly a dozen activists campaigning for driver’s licenses for immigrants, regardless of their legal status, made their way through the Bayshore area Thursday as part of their 300-mile trek across the Garden State.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Dozens Rally in Highland Park in Support of Detained Green Card Holder

Dozens rallied outside a church in Highland Park on Friday afternoon in support of a legal U.S. resident who was detained by immigration authorities over an 11-year-old weapons conviction as he left for work earlier this week.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Chris Daggett Leaves Dodge Foundation, Eyes Possible Future in Politics

Eight years ago, fresh off an unsuccessful independent campaign for the New Jersey governor’s office, Chris Daggett took the reins of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation. This week he announced he is moving on.

Daily Record Read more

Top Job in NJ’s Capital City Is Headed to a Runoff: Meet the 2 Guys Vying for It

Reed Gusciora and Paul Perez are in the home stretch of the battle to determine who will be the capital city’s next mayor.

NJ.com Read more

Trump State Department Official Loses Party Post in Landslide

Former Assemblywoman Caroline Casagrande, who joined the Trump administration in April, lost her race for Republican County Committee in Colts Neck on Tuesday.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Mgsr. William J. Linder, a Force for Transformation in Newark, Is Dead at 82

Asked once how he saw his role in a place that many had abandoned, Monsignor William J. Linder was blunt.

NJ.com Read more

Hudson Dems Inviting ‘Chaos, Mischief’ for Upcoming Chair Fight, Lawsuit Says

The Hudson County Democratic chair fight has landed in court, with allies of Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and state Sen. Brian Stack suing the county Democratic organization to get a set of rules in place for next week’s chair election.

Jersey Journal Read more

Armed Officers Will Guard Hasbrouck Heights Schools Full-Time Starting in September

Armed officers will be assigned to guard students at four schools when the school year starts in September.

The Record Read more

Dog Breeder Records Kept Secret by Feds, Thwarting NJ Pet Shop Law

Nancy Sasso discovered too late that the adorable Chihuahua puppy her family purchased from a pet shop six years ago came from a breeder with a history of animal welfare violations.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: A String of Losses for the NJ Environment

Gov. Phil Murphy has compared DuPont’s cancer-causing contamination under a Pompton Lakes neighborhood to Love Canal, one of the most infamous pollution cases in U.S. history. Turns out that perceived sense of alarm was just talk.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Hey NRA, People Don’t Need to Own an Uzi, AK-47 or AR-15

“Nobody needs an Uzi. Nobody needs an AK-47.” With those words to the media nearly 30 years ago, former Gov. James Florio set New Jersey on course to adopt the country’s strongest gun-safety laws, including a ban on a wide range of semi-automatic weapons.

Times of Trenton Read more