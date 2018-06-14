NJ Politics Digest: Chris Christie’s Twitter Account Raises Questions

He’s got a career as a TV commentator and attorney, but former Gov. Chris Christie seems to be having a hard time letting go of the past, at least when it comes to Twitter.

The Record reports that Christie’s preferred social media profile is the “official Twitter account of the 55th Governor of New Jersey.”

The problem is that the state doesn’t have access to Christie’s Twitter or Facebook accounts, according to the report. And none of Christie’s social media posts or messages have been archived, according to the report. That’s important, since the posts may be government records, since Christie used social media as an official way to promote policies and communicate with the public. However, this is a grey area, since the state doesn’t have a social media policy for government accounts. There is also no policy on archiving social media material.

Open policy advocates told the newspaper that the lack of a policy shows just how far behind New Jersey is in ensuring its records policies keep pace with changes in technology.

Quote of the Day: “I haven’t heard any compromise from the governor. We’re not negotiating right now. I’m negotiating against myself right now, and I know better.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney, on the impasse over Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget plan.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Signs 6 Gun Control Bills Into Law

New Jersey’s already-strict gun laws got even tougher on Wednesday after Gov. Phil Murphy signed six bills that were advanced in the wake of a Florida school shooting that killed 17 people in February.

NJ Approves Sports Betting Regulations

Clearing the state’s final hurdle to sports betting, the New Jersey Racing Commission adopted on Wednesday regulations for wagering at the racetracks set to begin Thursday morning at Monmouth Park.

Phil Murphy Responds to WFAN’s Mike Francesa, Talks Sports Betting

Phil Murphy has received his first audience with Mike Francesa.

The New Jersey governor hopped on WFAN on Tuesday, hours after the big guy blasted him for his announcement he had signed legislation to officially bring legal sports betting to the Garden State, and… well, let’s just say Murphy didn’t need his hard hat if he brought one.

Floating a $600 Million Bond Issue to Build New Portal Bridge

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is preparing to provide a major financial boost to a long-planned replacement of the Portal Bridge, a key north Jersey rail crossing that is a frequent source of Northeast Corridor commuting headaches.

America’s Most Crowded Place: Hudson County’s Town of Guttenberg

Consider a place where every person, big and small, is confined to the space of a studio apartment. And a little one at that.

Democrats Have One-Party Rule in Trenton… Why Can’t They Agree on Taxes?

Chris Christie used to say that when he was elected governor in 2009, his old mentor, former Gov. Tom Kean, offered some advice. “Who’s your best friend?” Kean asked. “My wife,” Christie replied.

Phil Murphy Stands by His Tax Hike Plan as Possible Shutdown Looms

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he’s still hopeful New Jersey will avoid another government shutdown in 17 days—but he’s standing his ground on the tax hike plans at the center of his first state budget proposal.

State Freezes Charity Care for Hospitals, Revenue Crunch, Budget Impasse Blamed

A state revenue crunch that forced Treasury officials earlier this month to announce a spending and hiring freeze is now forcing Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration to hold back aid that New Jersey hospitals receive from the state for services they must provide to uninsured residents and to help train the next generation of healthcare providers.

Housing Advocates Hope Lawmakers Block Murphy From Raiding Funds

As legislators search for ways to avoid the tax hikes Gov. Phil Murphy is seeking for the budget while also adding some of their own spending priorities, housing advocates are pressing for them to undo a budget-balancing maneuver that redirects affordable housing funds to other purposes.

Where Can You Get Paid $466K a Year to Wash Trucks? Special Deals, Union Clout at NJ Port

On the waterfront, there’s a longshoreman on the books who washes trucks.

He gets paid $465,981 a year. To wash trucks.

NJ Hospital Association Funds New Patient Opioid Prescription Tracking Tool

Officials from the New Jersey Hospital Association announced Wednesday that they are investing $1.5 million into a statewide tracking tool for hospitals that will better monitor opioid prescriptions.

NJ Could Loosen Birth Certificate Rules

It may soon be easier for New Jersey residents to change the gender listed on their birth certificate—an important issue for a segment of New Jersey’s 30,000-plus transgender individuals, and those advocating for them.

Can $51 Billion Upgrade to Airports Get Off Ground?

Continuing growth and demand, as well as environmental changes, are driving the need for $51 billion in upgrades to the region’s airports, including a completely revamped Newark Airport with an additional runway and the closure of Teterboro Airport, a new study urges.

Ocean Resort Gets 11th-Hour Special Hearing for Casino License in Atlantic City

Ocean Resort Casino has been granted a special hearing just eight days before its scheduled opening in Atlantic City to seek approval for a state casino license that will allow the sprawling complex to offer gaming.

Lawmakers Seek More Environmental Scrutiny of Oil Trains

Lawmakers are looking to increase oversight and safety requirements for trains carrying high-hazard flammable liquids, which are often transported through densely populated communities through New Jersey.

Defending the Superintendent Accused of Pooping—We Talk to Lawyers

While the superintendent accused of defecating on a high school track said nothing in his Tuesday court appearance, some lawyers from around the state have offered insight on what might come next for the man the internet has dubbed the “Pooperintendent.”

Second Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Reported in Hardwick in Six Days

A fatal officer-involved shooting was reported in Hardwick on Tuesday night. This was the second trooper-related fatal shooting in the small rural Warren County township in a span of six days.

NJ Won’t Let Public See Bus Crash Video

The objections of the family of a fifth-grader killed when a school bus was struck by a dump truck on Route 80 and torn apart have led the state Department of Transportation to deny media requests to release highway video of the incident.

After Paramus Bus Crash, Parents Take Closer Look at Field Trips

In the wake of the Paramus middle school bus accident, parents are asking more questions and taking a closer look at safety protocols surrounding field trips.

Fatal School Bus Crash: Hospitalized Student’s Family Sues Trucking Company

The parents of one of 43 Paramus middle school students injured in a school bus crash that claimed the lives of a student and a teacher last month are suing the Belleville-based owners of a dump truck that collided with the bus, claiming negligent actions by the truck driver contributed to the crash.

NJ Counties Where People Spend More of Incomes on Gas

Those higher gas prices are putting a dent in a lot of New Jersey wallets this year. And some may even change vacation and travel plans.

AFL-CIO Backs Van Drew

The New Jersey AFL-CIO has endorsed State Sen. Jeff Van Drew (D-Dennis) for Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd district.

Fulop on Stack’s Loss to DeGise in Fight to Become Hudson County Democratic Chair: It Is What It Is

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said he was sorry Union City Mayor Brian Stack did not win the election to become the Hudson County Democratic chair Tuesday night, because he felt the county would have been in a better position with Stack over winner Amy DeGise.

Town Used Zoning Tricks to Target Orthodox Jews, Feds Say in Suit

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against Woodcliff Lake for denying zoning approval to an Orthodox Jewish congregation who wanted to build a new house of worship.

Toms River Takes Different Approach to Orthodox Jewish Eruv Construction

While some towns have tried to block Orthodox Jews from constructing eruvin in neighborhoods, Toms River has taken a much different approach.

Corruption Jersey Style: Councilman May Join Long List of Crooked Officials

When the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office charged a Roseland councilman last month with conspiring to commit official misconduct, he joined a long line of municipal officials in the Garden State called to account in court for their alleged misuse of power.

Four-Vote Victory: Ron DeFilippis Wins Battle for Morris County GOP Chairmanship

Accountant Ron DeFilippis squeaked to a four-vote victory over financial planner Rob Zwigard for chairmanship of the Morris County Republican Committee at a packed reorganization of the party.

Brothers Who Ran 7-Year Health Fraud Scam Sentenced to Prison

Two brothers who admitting bribing doctors in a $100 million health care scheme were sentenced to prison Wednesday, closing a case that featured accounts of cash bribes, prostitutes and $300,000 luxury cars.

Landlords: Brick Plan to Background Check Renters May Not Be Legal

Landlords and tenant advocates are pushing back against a proposal that would mandate criminal background checks of prospective renters in Brick.

