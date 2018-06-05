NJ Politics Digest: It’s a Primary Day to Watch in New Jersey

Voters go to the poll today to cast ballots in the state’s primaries. And with New Jersey likely to whittle down the number of Republicans representing it in the House of Representatives in November, the results of today’s contests require special attention.

One of the most-watched races tonight will be the Democratic contest in the 11th congressional district, where former Navy pilot Mikie Sherill is the favorite to compete for the seat being vacated by long-time Republican incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen. Sherill is one of four other Democrats and five Republicans in the race, with Assemblyman Jay Webber—one of the favorites to win the Republican nod.

The state’s second district, represented by retiring Republican Frank LoBiondo, is also considered a likely Democratic win this November. Democratic State Sen. Jeff Van Drew is favored to win the party’s nomination over three other Democratic challengers, including Tanzie Youngblood of Swedesboro, William Cunningham of Vineland, and Nate Kleinman of Elmer.

The participants in the federal race that will be at the top of the New Jersey ticket this November will also be decided tonight, though few expect either incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez or Republican Bob Hugin to face a serious challenge when the primary results are counted.

Quote of the Day: “The ‘tool’ you’re looking for is money, and that’s not going to happen. You might as well face that reality.” — Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, shooting down suggestions that sports leagues receive a cut of any sports betting revenue.

New Jersey Lawmakers, Pro Sports Leagues Clash Over Sports Betting Bill

New Jersey lawmakers and professional sports leagues clashed over a bill on Monday that would legalize sports betting, largely arguing over whether the leagues should get a cut of the money wagered to keep the games free from cheating.

New Jersey Democrats Put Tuesday’s Primary Elections on National Stage

Will Cunningham is in Millville in a pocket of hippie liberalism down a back road in deep South Jersey: the home of Pat and Al Federici, political idealists from the old school of door knocks.

Mikie Sherrill and Other Women ‘Appalled’ by Donald Trump Make Record Run for Congress

They’re more than just a midterm referendum on President Trump’s first two years in office. This year’s congressional elections have become charged by the #MeToo movement and Trump’s bombastic tenure.

Amidst International Scrutiny Over Arrest Video, Wildwood Looks to Cement Its Identity

In its heyday, Wildwood was known for its bustling music and nightclub scene, long beaches and sprawling Boardwalk.

Demand Increases for Medical Pot in NJ

With an expanded list of eligible conditions, and the registration fee cut in half, New Jersey has seen a massive uptick in participation in its medicinal marijuana program.

NJ Municipal Courts Treat You Like an ATM: Is It Justice or a Shakedown?

It took John Alexander more than nine years to get back the $200 a municipal court judge ordered seized from his personal belongings.

Could New Jersey Go Back to Paper Ballots? To Stop Russian Hackers, We Might Have to

It was a discomforting moment recently when a Princeton University computer science professor, in a series of PowerPoint slides, showed lawmakers how he had hacked the type of electronic voting machine most New Jersey counties use to conduct their elections.

Murphy v. Sweeney: The Personal and Political Divide Appears Unbridgeable

In directing his cabinet to prepare to close their offices should a state budget not be in place on July 1, Gov. Phil Murphy has started along a path whose outcome—while unclear at the moment—could inflict lasting political damage and weaken his Administration for the remainder of his term.

Muoio: Many Reasons to Support Murphy’s Budget

A reporter recently asked me if I would vote for Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed revenue raisers if I were still a legislator. Without hesitation, I answered ‘yes.’

Judge Blocks New Jersey’s Bid to Bolt Waterfront Commission

A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from the bistate commission that investigates criminal activity at New York and New Jersey ports, ruling Gov. Chris Christie overstepped his authority when he signed a bill into law in January.

Murphy, State Governors Challenge Trump’s Title X Abortion Restrictions

President Donald Trump and his administration have received pushback from several Democratic state leaders, including Gov. Phil Murphy, on a move to restrict Title X-funded health providers from referring patients for abortion.

Lawmakers Advance Jersey City Payroll Tax Bill

A plan to create a 1 percent payroll tax for Jersey City businesses advanced Monday when a state senate committee approved the bill by a party-line vote.

Oyster Creek Shutdown Will Cost $1.4 Billion

Exelon is projecting it will cost $1.4 billion and take 60 years to formally shut down its Oyster Creek, the nation’s oldest commercial nuclear power plant scheduled to cease operations by the end of October.

NJ Pot Convictions Could Be Wiped From Record if Drug Is Legalized, but How Remains Hazy

Jo Anne Zito was charged with low-level marijuana possession in 2013—one of tens of thousands of New Jerseyans charged with the same crime that year.

Push to Punish Smokers at NJ Beaches and Parks Picks up Steam

An effort to ban smoking at all public beaches and parks in New Jersey continued to amass support among state lawmakers on Monday.

Motor Vehicle Commission Computers Back up and Running After Statewide System Shutdown

The Motor Vehicle Commission’s computer systems were back up and running Monday afternoon, after the state’s data center shutdown caused system problems statewide.

Long Branch Police Investigating Alleged Bias Posters

Police are investigating posting of anti-Semitic sheets around a 2nd Avenue eatery Sunday, near where a synagogue is being constructed.

Morris County GOP Freeholder Candidates Discuss Goals, New Courthouse

The five Republicans vying for three Morris County freeholder seats share so many common goals—to cut taxes, improve roads and bridges and scrutinize a proposed $106 million court complex—they could run as a team.

Cory Booker Tells Princeton Graduates, ‘You Are Powerful’

Power. It does not come from the title you hold, nor the degrees you attain.

Editorial: NJ Voting Technology Must Include Paper Record

As New Jersey voters go to the polls in this year’s June primary elections, it is sobering to note that the voting machines on which the great majority will be casting their ballots represent “fatally flawed technology” that is in sore need of updating.

Editorial: Root Out the Evil in Municipal Court System

It has been 71 years since the authors of the 1947 New Jersey Constitution that created the current municipal court system warned about the dangers if the system was left in the hands of locally elected officials.

