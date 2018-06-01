NJ Politics Digest: School Funding Plan (and a Threat) Introduced Into Budget Fight

Senate President Steve Sweeney has made no secret of his desire to fix what he sees as problems in the state’s school funding system, and on Thursday, he said he’s willing to shut down the state government to get it done.

The threat, as well as some details of the legislation, could be bargaining chips in an upcoming budget showdown with Gov. Phil Murphy, who wants to institute several new tax hikes that Sweeney and his Democratic allies in the legislature oppose.

Sweeney on Thursday introduced his measure, which would gradually reduce aid to districts he considers overfunded, while shifting the money to districts that are shortchanged from what they should be receiving under state funding formulas, according to NJ.com.

Sweeney said the plan is needed because the state has refused to cut aid from some districts after conditions changed and the funding formula indicated they no longer needed it. Jersey City, for example, receives nearly $175 million more than the state formula calls for, according to the NJ.com report.

Meanwhile, other districts with growing populations find themselves strapped for cash, with local taxpayers having to shoulder more of the burden.

The New Jersey Education Association, the politically powerful teachers union that has feuded with Sweeney, opposes reducing money sent to overfunded districts, according to NJ.com.

Sweeney says his bill’s extended timeline gives schools that have seen enrollment shrink time to reduce staff through attrition, according to POLITICO. Sweeney’s bill would ensure every district receives at least 58 percent of the funding called for under the state formula, according to POLITICO. In some districts, state funding is currently only 20 or 45 percent, according to the site’s report.

A spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy said the governor wants to fix inequities in school funding but also made a pitch for Murphy’s tax hikes—which he said were needed to correct the problems, POLITICO reported.

Murphy is proposing more than $1.5 billion in new taxes, which include a millionaires tax and hiking the state sales tax. Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin have both said they oppose hiking taxes on residents who already bear one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. Sweeney contends a millionaires tax will only exacerbate the flight of wealthy people from the state.

Murphy has said he and the Democratic legislature are making progress on their budget differences. Sweeney, on the other hand, is not so optimistic.

“Honestly, we’re not in the sixth inning. This is my ninth budget, so I know more than anyone right now, and we’re not in the sixth inning. We need to be there, and we need to talk more,” Sweeney said, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Quote of the Day: “If I don’t get school funding fixed, I shut government down last year because of it, I’m willing to do it again.” — Senate President Steve Sweeney

Phil Murphy Conditionally Vetoes Film Tax Credit Bill, Wants to Include Reality TV

Gov. Phil Murphy has conditionally vetoed a bill that would restore state tax credits for film and digital production companies, asking New Jersey lawmakers to revise the measure to make reality TV shows eligible for the tax breaks.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Phil Murphy Picks Replacement for Caren Turner at Port Authority

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has picked a replacement for Caren Turner, the former Port Authority commissioner who resigned in April after cursing out two cops during a traffic stop involving her daughter.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

New Jersey to Become 2nd State With Individual Health Insurance Mandate

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will make New Jersey the second state in the nation with an individual health insurance mandate, requiring all Garden State residents to have health coverage or pay a penalty.

Christian Hetrick, Observer Read more

Fix School Funding or I’ll Shut Down State Government, NJ’s Top Lawmaker Says

New Jersey’s most powerful state lawmaker has a new plan to fix unfairness in the state’s school funding and says he’s willing to risk another dramatic government shutdown to make it happen.

NJ.com Read more

Sweeney Bill Would Alter the Way New Jersey Distributes School Aid

State legislative leaders are moving forward with a bill that would dramatically change the way New Jersey distributes state aid to local school districts.

Politico Read more

Sweeney Resisting Key Budget Maneuver, Pushes Legislative Spending Items, Sources Say

Senate President Steve Sweeney is withholding his support for a key budget proposal that would keep the state’s general fund from running out of cash—an issue he appears to be using as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Gov. Phil Murphy, according to two people familiar with the private budget discussions.

Politico Read more

Read the Script for the Pro-Phil Murphy Ad That’s Ticked Off NJ’s Top Lawmaker

An independent group aligned with Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday defended an upcoming ad campaign that has already angered New Jersey’s top lawmaker, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney.

NJ.com Read more

New Jersey Lawmakers Question if Sexually Abusive Teachers Avoid Punishment

After undercover videos appeared to show union leaders plotting to twist disciplinary processes to protect teachers accused of misconduct, the head of the state Senate’s education committee vowed tougher laws requiring more training of teachers on reporting suspected cases of physical and sexual abuse.

The Record Read more

Paramus Superintendent Was Told of Bus Driver’s Suspension, Documents Show

The state Department of Education told the Paramus schools superintendent in December that a school bus driver involved in a fatal crash was ineligible to drive, and asked her to acknowledge that the district would comply with that determination, documents show.

The Record Read more

Could Accelerated Drop in Revenue Lead to Pressure for Reinstating Estate Tax?

A phaseout out of New Jersey’s estate tax is hitting revenue collections faster than forecasters originally projected. With serious budget talks now underway in Trenton, that could tempt lawmakers to consider reversing—at least in part—the full repeal of the tax that went into effect this year.

NJSpotlight Read more

Phil Murphy Administration Kills Liberty State Park Marina Proposal

A controversial proposal to build a high-end marina in a tranquil area of Liberty State Park has been shot down by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, according to a letter released Thursday.

The Record Read more

Ready to Wager? Head to Delaware, Which Becomes First New State to Offer Sports Betting

Delaware will be the first new state to offer sports betting following the nationwide legalization of such wagering, Gov. John Carney announced in a news release Thursday.

The Record Read more

Murphy Reactivates UEZs in 5 Communities: Bridgeton, Camden, Newark, Plainfield, Trenton

Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to reactivate Urban Enterprise Zones for five years in five communities across the state was met with applause from municipal and association leaders.

ROI-NJ Read more

Bolstered by Anti-Trump Sentiment, Can a Democrat Turn 4th District Blue?

With the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) counting on New Jersey to prove pivotal in this year’s race to flip the House of Representatives from red to blue, only one district out of five currently represented by Republicans remains uncompetitive, according to election trackers.

NJSpotlight Read more

In District 5, Trash-Talking Republicans Keep Primary Race Down and Dirty

The Republican race to take back New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District from a freshman Democrat is already the most expensive primary campaign in the state—and among the nastiest.

NJSpotlight Read more

Phil Murphy Refuses to Sign DuPont Spinoff Co.’s Bill to Allow More Toxic Waste Into NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy refused to sign a controversial bill into law Wednesday that would have allowed a large chemical facility to take in toxic wastewater, treat it and discharge it into the Delaware River.

The Record Read more

New Jersey Couples Looking to Start a Family Can Now Sign Contracts With Surrogate Mothers

New Jerseysans hoping to become parents but struggling to conceive children are now allowed to enter legally binding agreements with “gestational carriers” under a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed late Wednesday.

The Record Read more

Breathalyzers on the Beach? Unlike Wildwood, Most Shore Police Aren’t Wielding Them

In body-cam video released this week, the Wildwood police officer can be seen lifting the compartment of his beach buggy, picking up a yellow portable breathalyzer wand and approaching a Philadelphia woman sitting on her beach towel with an open container of fruit.

Inquirer Read more

Murphy on Wildwood Video: Don’t Spit on Cops

Official video released Wednesday by police showing the arrest of a 20-year-old woman Saturday on the beach did little to squelch the debate about whether an officer should have punched the unruly woman.

NJ101.5 Read more

Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant Submits 60-year, $1.4 billion Closing Plan

The almost 50-year-old Oyster Creek nuclear plant will spend more time being decontaminated and dismantled than it did making electricity.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Fisherman’s Energy Gets Third Wind

Fishermen’s Energy is going to get another shot at convincing the state to approve its small, pilot offshore wind project about three miles from Atlantic City.

NJSpotlight Read more

Following Tradition, Gov. Phil Murphy Plans to Re-Nominate Christie Pick to Supreme Court

Gov. Phil Murphy intends to re-nominate Anne Patterson, a Republican appointee of former Gov. Chris Christie, to another term on the state Supreme Court, he said Thursday.

The Record Read more

Belmar Sewage Leak Emblematic of Challenges to Shore’s Rivers

A four-word phrase—”too numerous to count”—keeps popping up in testing records for one Jersey Shore beach.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Peregrines, Once Gone From New Jersey, Have Returned—With Penthouse Views

Several scientists, protected by the curious combination of an umbrella, a duster and a hard hat, scrambled across the roof of a Jersey City high rise this week to fend off the fierce attack of two adult peregrine falcons.

The Record Read more

Declawing Your Cat? That May Soon Be Illegal in New Jersey.

Thinking of declawing your Jersey cat? It could get you scratched by a big fine—or even jail—soon.

NJ.com Read more

Lakewood Schools: Board Member Returns, Highly Paid Lawyer Pledges to be ‘Mindful of the Taxpayer’

The township schools’ lively lawyer, Michael Inzelbuch, had a message to send during Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, a two-hour gathering in the high school cafeteria that included the surprise return of a board member who resigned earlier this month.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Students Scramble to Take Skipped PARCC Test

Confusion over the wording of graduation requirements has a Central Jersey school district playing catchup on PARCC tests.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Firefighter Retires After Racist Facebook Posts Prompt Investigation

The investigation into a city firefighter accused of posting racist content on his Facebook page has been dropped after he announced his retirement, according to personnel records.

NJ.com Read more

Judges: No One Mixes up Garden State Parkway Logo With Pizza Chain

A three-judge panel with the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board sided with a small South Florida pizza chain, Jersey Boardwalk Pizza, in a dispute with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Asbury Park Press Read more

School Worker Axed After Complaining Others Did No Work Settles Suit for $185K

A 2013 whistleblower claim has led the Pleasantville Board of Education to pay $185,000 to a former employee who said she was wrongly fired following her reporting of employees who she said weren’t doing their jobs.

NJ.com Read more