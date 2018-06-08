Pippa Middleton Confirmed Her Pregnancy In a Grocery Store

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, announced her pregnancy in a grocery store. To be fair, it’s not as if Pippa stood in the middle of the produce aisle, holding a cantaloupe to show how far along she is. But she did let the world know she’s expecting via her fitness column published in Waitrose Weekend, the free weekly carried at Waitrose, England’s favorite upmarket grocery store.

That’s right. You can now keep up with royal news and the summer’s healthiest recipes while you wait at the checkout counter.

In the article she penned, the 34-year-old revealed that keeping the news a secret has been hard. She also said she’s past the first semester and didn’t experience the same morning sickness her older sister, Kate Middleton, dealt with.

The Duchess of Cambridge suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum throughout her three pregnancies, which meant she had to miss many official events. The debilitating condition causes extreme morning sickness, and because of it, the Duchess was forced to skip Prince George’s stressful first day of school. Thankfully, Prince William was there to see him off.