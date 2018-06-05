Who Will Win The Bachelorette? An Updated Rank of Becca’s Remaining Guys

Every Tuesday, we’ll be ranking The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s top contestants based on how well they performed the night before and exactly how they might completely fall apart throughout the season. It’s the perfect way to keep up with all of the contestants (even the ones you’ll forget immediately after watching).

If you’ve been wondering where Lil Jon has been for the past decade, it’s waiting patiently for his chance at Bachelorette stardom, which he finally found last night. While Lil Jon is not number one, we have rounded up all 18 of Becca Kufrin’s remaining men and ranked them based on their chances of winning, from least likely (who’s David?) to most (she seems rather smitten with square-faced Blake).

Name: David

Rank: 18

Reason for Ranking: Chris Harrison greeted David by saying, “I don’t even remember you from night one!” Same.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: He wore the chicken suit.

Name: Nick

Rank: 17

Reason for Ranking: All of Nick’s whining makes him seem like a lost boy band member, but it could just be because of his slicked-back hair and the fact that it looks like he hasn’t gone through puberty yet. Does Nick emit an Axe Body Spray odor at all times? Most likely.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: See all of the above.

Name: Chris R.

Rank: 16

Reason for Ranking: At some point, there are so many men named Chris competing for Becca’s love and Instagram likes that she’ll have to keep at least one around. Just look at Lauren B. from Arie’s season for definitive proof. It looks like both Christon and Chris Harrison have a better chance of sticking around, though.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: Becca will finally realize he looks like every aspiring character actor once she moves to Hollywood to pursue social media stardom.

Name: Mike

Rank: 15

Reason for Ranking: All I know about Mike is that he has hair long enough for a man bun but can’t compete with the far more entertaining Leo. He also gives me serious UnReal August vibes. With hair like that, he should be the real male model (sorry poor man’s Zoolander Jordan). He might not have gotten a date last night, but he’ll certainly be flipping his luscious locks around by the next episode.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: If The Bachelorette follows an UnReal plot, his man bun could be cut off.

Name: Christon

Rank: 14

Reason for Ranking: He’s a professional dunker! Which means he was good at competing against children in dodgeball. And Becca told him he’s even better at keeping her on her toes.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: She needs to let him dunk on girls in paradise.

Name: Ryan

Rank: 13

Reason for Ranking: This banjo player is not long for this world. His rich man’s Wells Adams aesthetic doesn’t seem to be Becca’s type. After all, she ditched grocery store Joe, who was similarly hipster. Throughout playing dodgeball with children and Becca, there was sheer terror in his eyes every time the camera cut to him, which isn’t promising. He looks weak and it seems like our gal Becca has a thing for athletes, based on her roster alone.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: He’s a banjo player who touts his musical skills as an “I’m indie!” selling point, yet has not played the banjo for Becca yet.

Name: Lincoln

Rank: 12

Reason for Ranking: Lincoln is especially aggressive, which makes sense if you believe the rumors about him. He does call Becca a “beautiful princess,” though. The obstacle course winner started a feud over a single photograph, so he’s ready tomake this the most dramatic season ever. Fun fact: his accent is surprisingly not British.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: This Reddit thread.

Name: John

Rank: 11

Reason for Ranking: Full disclosure, I had to double check that John wasn’t eliminated on night one, as he’s actually successful and not an aspiring Zoolander or softcore porn actor (more on that later). The software engineer was one of the developers of Venmo, which means he can definitely afford to take time off of work. John read her a poem and landed a makeout session, so there’s hope for him yet.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: Instead of focusing on his accomplishments with Venmo, the Columbia grad calls himself an “Emoji Consultant” on LinkedIn, which just isn’t as appealing. And to denote it, he uses the running man.

Name: Leo

Rank: 10

Reason for Ranking: Formerly of man bun fame, Leo is now best known for starring in a softcore porn called High Heel Homicide. He’s experienced at trampoline dodgeball, which gives him that extra push into Becca’s heart. So does his hot pink ensemble. Even Fred Willard was impressed by his moves.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: We can’t see the seemingly very vanilla Becca going for Leo and his prior experience (and we’re not talking about trampoline time)…although you never know, the now-Duchess of Sussex did date former porn star Simon Rex.

Name: Jean Blanc

Rank: 9

Reason for Ranking: Saying “that first kiss felt like fireworks” all but guarantees the charmer will stick around for at least a few more episodes. Plus, he gets extra points for the little wink he gave her.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: He’s a “colognoisseur” which doesn’t sound all that lucrative.

Name: Clay

Rank: 8

Reason for Ranking: Clay’s already the peacemaker in the house. He taught Becca a secret handshake that ends in a makeout session, and if that doesn’t scream romance, what does?

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: What if he makes Becca bump helmets with him?

Name: Jordan

Rank: 7

Reason for Ranking: Stripping down to his skivvies was an aggressive move for the second night in the mansion. Loudly declaring, “I’m ready to blow the group away!” is never a good sign and neither is “doing more with less.” When he stripped down to his boxer briefs but kept his shoes on, it was foreboding.

He is most definitely not here for the right reasons. He’s this season’s Chad, only far more boring. Someone needs to hand him some raw meat to gnaw on. You know there’s a producer whispering in Becca’s ear that she has to keep him around.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: He can’t pronounce ingenuity.

Name: Jason

Rank: 6

Reason for Ranking: Jason looks like a used car salesman and he didn’t get a date this week. Also, was his entire aesthetic inspired by Andrew Keegan from 10 Things I Hate About You? He looks pensive in his picture. But much like the ladies in 10 Things I Hate About You, Becca’s digging him.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: If they do an outdoor activity, his hair might collapse.

Name: Colton

Rank: 5

Reason for Ranking: Athletes are always popular on The Bachelorette (ignore the fact that he never actually suited up for a Chargers game). If you need proof that he’ll make it far, just look at former baseball player Josh Murray and current SEC commentator Jordan Rodgers. Plus, he dated Olympian Aly Raisman, so he’s used to the spotlight. Sure, he made Becca cry, but that’s par for the course.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: Colton revealed that he dated Tia before the show started, but that shouldn’t really bother anyone. After all, the entire franchise is about making sloppy seconds seem appealing.

Name: Connor

Rank: 4

Reason for Ranking: Connor looks like a Conrad Birdie even after physical activity, which is mildly threatening. Think about how good his hair must look in the morning. He’s so dramatic you know he’d be texting you if you so much as liked another man’s Instagram picture. Does Becca really want to date someone who has better hair than her and “doesn’t think it’s appropriate” when he sees a photo of her with another dude? Connor is basically Krystal—everyone watching at home will be hoping he hightails it onto the next bus to paradise, but he’ll con Becca into thinking he’s a normal human being.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: Like many a Bachelorette contestant before him, Connor is instantly forgettable. But he’s already mastered the signature hair swoop, which almost guarantees he makes it so far into the season you find yourself asking “Who?” even if you’re watching every episode.

Name: Wills

Rank: 3

Reason for Ranking: He did get the first group date rose. And the pair both love Harry Potter (of course, so do millions of other people as it was one of the bestselling books of all time). He definitely turned into a frontrunner because of that silk jacket, he looked like the Queer Eye star Karamo who also appreciates a solid silk bomber.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: Unfortunately, Harry Potter isn’t enough to build an entire relationship on.

Name: Garrett

Rank: 2

Reason for Ranking: Sure, Garrett was exposed for liking racist, sexist and xenophobic memes, but Becca’s cool with it now. And it’s not like she could check her phone while she’s busy being charmed by his jock/nerd WB show mashup of a personality. “I like to dork out” and “I feel like you’re the girl version of me,” both seemed to really work for Becca.

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: Becca is a noted Hillary Clinton supporter and loves Joe Biden so much she has a shirt hoping he’ll run in 2020. If politics comes up, it’s entirely possible Garrett will go home despite getting her first impression rose.

Name: Blake

Rank: 1

Reason for Ranking: Blake has just the type of forgettable face that all but guarantees he’ll make it to hometown dates. By the time you scroll past this picture, you’ll forget he’s ever existed, which means he’ll slide under the radar and possibly into Becca’s heart. The one-on-one date winner was down to wear a welder’s mask and wield a sledgehammer a la Miley Cyrus, which means he’s just the happy-go-lucky kind of guy Kufrin’s looking for. Lil Jon performances don’t exactly scream romance, but they made it work for them more than the typical country concert.

Blake has the pushed back hair of Aaron Samuels and the type of square chin that makes him look like a Ken doll aspiring to be a G.I. Joe. And unlike fellow contestant Garrett, he hasn’t been accused of liking racist memes (yet).

Why He Might to Completely Fall Apart: He can’t compete with Lil Jon.