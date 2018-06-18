The Royal Family Is About to Have Their First Gay Wedding

This has been a year of *major* royal family romance announcements. Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie announced her impending nuptials, and now, the royal family’s first same-sex wedding is in the works.
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, will marry his longtime partner, James Coyle, later this summer. He met Coyle at the Swiss ski resort Verbier, which is where Princess Eugenie also met her future husband.
Lord Mountbatten was previously married to Penny Mountbatten—who will be giving him away—for 16 years. The couple has three daughters and divorced eight years ago, but obviously remain close.
This summer, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, will marry his partner James Coyle at what will become the first same-sex wedding of a member of the British royal family. Ivar, a great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria, came out in 2016, becoming the first member of the family to do so, and revealed he was in a relationship with James. Ivar was previously married to a woman, Penny, and shares three daughters with her. He told her before their engagement that he is bisexual. Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex and the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret had attended Ivar and Penny's wedding. Penny told The Daily Mail in comments posted on Friday that she will give her ex-husband away at his wedding to James. "It was the girls' idea," she said. "It makes me feel quite emotional. I'm really very touched." "Sophie and Edward know of our plans and are really excited for us," Ivar told the newspaper, referring to his longtime friend and the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife. "Sadly they can't come to the wedding. Their diaries are arranged months in advance and they're not around, but they adore James. Everyone adores him." James told the newspaper that the wedding ceremony will be small, with just close family and friends attending, while about 120 more people will join them for a reception. "For me, what's interesting is I don't need to get married because I've been there, done that and have my wonderful children; but I'm pushing it because I think it's important for him. James hasn't had the stable life I have," Ivar said, turning to his partner. "I want to be able to give you that." Source: E! news
This will be the first same-sex marriage in the royal family and thus far, everyone has been supportive. He said his pal Prince Edward is unable to attend because of a busy royal calendar, but he’s still quite excited for him. The party will be small, with only about 120 people attending.
His ex-wife is looking forward to giving her former husband away at the ceremony and said it makes her “feel quite emotional” and “really very touched.” She described her former husband as more relaxed, kinder and a great cook ever since he started dating Coyle.
It’s currently unclear what Coyle’s title will be, as usually the person a lord marries takes a lady title. It’s possible he will eventually become a lord if changes are made to hereditary title rules. Even if they aren’t two lords, they’ll certainly be two history makers.
Lord Mountbatten’s wedding is even sooner than Princess Eugenie’s October 12 wedding. She’ll be marrying Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, where her cousin Prince Harry most recently tied the knot. Lord Mountbatten’s wedding will take place at his Devon estate.