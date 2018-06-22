TIME Magazine Issues Correction for Crying Toddler Photo Depicting Family Separation

TIME Magazine issued a correction on Friday for a photograph previously said to depict a two-year-old Honduran child being taken away by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Word of the misinformation spread after the Honduran government and the girl’s father, Denis Valera, told Reuters that the girl was never separated from her mother. Both mother and daughter were detained together in McAllen, Texas—even as the picture became a powerful symbol representing the Trump administration’s controversial separation of families and was used to fundraise $17 million in donations for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

“The original version of this story misstated what happened to the girl in the photo after she taken from the scene,” wrote TIME in its correction. The girl was not carried away screaming by U.S. Border Patrol agents; her mother picked her up and the two were taken away together.”

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

The photograph of the crying toddler was featured on the magazine’s cover next to a photoshopped picture of President Trump menacingly staring down on her, captioned “Welcome to America.”

Earlier in the morning, The Washington Post reported that the mother of the child had previously been deported from the United States in 2013.

Despite issuing a correction, TIME also released a statement standing by its decision to feature the photograph.

“The June 12 photograph of the two-year-old Honduran girl became the most visible symbol of the ongoing immigration debate in America for a reason,” wrote TIME. “Under the policy enforced by the administration, prior to its reversal this week, those who crossed the border illegally were criminally prosecuted, which in turn resulted in the separation of children and parents. Our cover and our reporting capture the stakes of the moment.”