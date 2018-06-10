Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Tony Awards, Including Live Stream Info

There’s no business like show business and show business is best seen on Broadway. In honor of all those who hop up on stage to bear all for eager audiences, the 2018 Tony Awards will be held tonight.

Musicians Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles will be hosting the 72nd Tony Awards, and while there’s little doubt that they will be great, good luck topping Neil Patrick Harris’ epic opening number in 2013. Both Groban and Bareilles are first-time hosts.

Groban nabbed a Tony nomination last year for his turn in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, while Bareilles stars in Waitress, which received a nod for its score in 2016. Bareilles is actually up for an award this year thanks to a song she wrote for SpongeBob SquarePants, so hosting intrigue is at an all-time high.

If you’re excited to catch the ceremony this year, here are all the ways you can watch the 2018 Tony Awards.

2018 Tony Awards Viewing Details

Hosts: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles

Date: June 10, 2018

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: Radio City Music Hall, New York City, New York

TV Coverage: CBS (check your local listings)

Live Stream: CBS All Access

How to Live Stream the 2018 Tony Awards Online

The easiest way for you to check out the 72nd Tony Awards is by getting yourself a CBS All Access subscription. If you already pay for cable, no worries, all you need is your log-in and password information. But if not, you’re going to need to pay.

Signing up is simple: visit the CBS All Access website and choose from a handful of plan options. The seven-day free trial is available for new customers only. The service costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 per month without advertisements. CBS All Access is available on your mobile device, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox or Windows 10.

The other way you can live-stream the episode is through DirecTV Now, which offers a free seven-day trial before paid membership kicks off. It’s pretty straightforward.

How to Live Stream the 2018 Tony Awards on Mobile

The CBS All Access app is the way to go if you’re looking to live-stream the 2018 Tony Awards on your phone or tablet. You can download the app for free on the App Store, Google Play store and Windows Store. But remember, you’ll need your cable provider log-in information to watch, unless you buy a subscription.

The other way to watch the ceremony is through the DirectTV Now app available on the App Store and Google Play store. Other than that, you’re on your own.

2018 Tony Award Nominations

The shows with the most Tony love this year include: SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Frozen and Mean Girls. Here are some of the contestants in the major acting categories.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, Spongebob SquarePants The Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once on this Island”

Lachanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel

To see a complete list of all of this year’s nominations, click here.

Who Is Performing at This Year’s Tony Awards?

Well, for starters, Bruce Springsteen. He’s scheduled to make a rare television appearance, performing live from Radio City Music Hall. But he’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Sunday’s awards will feature performances from the casts of the 2018 Tony Award-nominated shows—The Band’s Visit, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel, Frozen, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical—as well as a performance from the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.