These Are the Supplements You Need to Stay Healthy All Summer

Summer is officially upon us—and with it, triple-digit heat indexes, smothering humidity, and swarms of mosquitos. And while we may not experience the rash of colds, the flu, and seasonal allergies that arise during other parts of the year, summer certainly brings its share of health concerns.

Thankfully, there are some safe and natural supplements that relieve these common summertime ailments.

1.) Collagen: To keep your skin looking nourished and healthy throughout the summer, try collagen. As the most abundant protein in our bodies, it helps replace dead skin cells and give our skin strength. Studies show that taking 2.5-5 grams of collagen hydrolysate can help improve skin moisture and elasticity, while reducing dryness and roughness—a plus when skin becomes dry and rough after hours in the sun. Plus, collagen may even help reduce cellulite and stretch marks.

To get more collagen in your diet, you can drink real bone broth, make a smoothie with protein powder made from bone broth, or take collagen supplements, which are typically found as hydrolyzed collagen.

2.) Probiotics: Probiotics are the good bacteria that populate the intestinal tract and keep digestion, immune function, and a host of other functions in check. They also stand guard against any bad bacteria that may enter the body, including bacteria from food sources.

As you navigate a summer full of cookouts and parties that don’t always include the healthiest food and drink options, probiotics can aid digestion and reduce bloating, while also providing an extra hedge of protection against possible food poisoning. Probiotics also help improve your skin’s health, so they may reduce acne and other inflammatory skin conditions.

3.) Ashwagandha: The summer months can be really busy, with plenty of parties, traveling, and days out in the sun. If the resulting stress becomes chronic, it can take quite a toll on your body.

To prevent this, I use ashwagandha, an adaptogenic herb that helps your body maintain homeostasis, even when you are feeling stressed. This means that cortisol levels remain stable, and the adrenals have a lower chance of becoming fatigued. Plus, ashwagandha may help boost your immune system and increase your stamina, which will come in handy as you try to keep up in the summertime.

4.) Magnesium: Magnesium is partially responsible for more than 300 biochemical functions in the body, including protein synthesis and blood glucose control. It helps relax the muscles in your digestive tract, neutralize stomach acid, release pain-reducing hormones, and improve blood circulation. Because of these benefits, taking magnesium supplements helps battle common health concerns, like headaches, digestive issues, and trouble sleeping.

In addition to supplementing with magnesium, I also recommend adding magnesium-rich foods to your diet, like cooked spinach, almonds, cashews, avocado and broccoli.

5.) Peppermint Essential Oil: If you need a quick boost of energy, relief from headache tension, or a way to soothe muscle pain after a hard summer workout or busy day at the beach, try using peppermint essential oil. It’s one of my go-to essential oils because it has cooling and invigorating properties, leaving you feeling refreshed. Plus, peppermint oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, so it’s great for improving the health of your skin.

To relieve muscle pain, combine two to three drops of peppermint oil with about half a teaspoon of coconut oil and rub the mixture into the area of concern. To reduce acne and other skin conditions, combine one to two drops of peppermint with equal parts coconut oil (or any carrier oil) and apply the mixture to the area of concern twice daily.