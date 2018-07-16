Brett Kavanaugh’s Spotty First Amendment Record Could Be a Problem for Tech and Media

It’s been a week since President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, and much of Kavanaugh’s legal history as a jurist has been analyzed in that time.

But one less discussed aspect of Kavanaugh’s history on the bench is his take on the First Amendment and other issues important to journalists.

The Reporters’ Committee for Freedom of the Press is looking to change that. Today, the nonprofit released a report detailing Kavanaugh’s rulings in First Amendment cases.

Since Kavanaugh served on the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court, he often dealt with press freedom issues like libel, national security concerns and access to government information.

Here’s where Kavanaugh stands on key issues.

Free Speech

Washington, D.C. is one of several jurisdictions that protects citizens from SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation). Under these anti-SLAPP laws, citizens are protected when they criticize a public or government entity.

Kavanaugh doesn’t set much store by this, however. In a blow to free speech advocates, he said anti-SLAPP statutes are “procedural” in nature and inadmissible in federal court.

Government Transparency

Kavanaugh has often stated that the government can withhold information, and his most famous case in this regard actually hearkened back to the Kennedy administration. He wrote that the CIA could withhold the draft of a book describing the agency’s actions during the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Even though the failed military operation took place over 50 years ago, the CIA said publication of the book would expose the agency’s decision-making process. The agency made this claim despite the fact that four other volumes in the series had already been published without complaint.

Kavanaugh ruled that drafts of government documents were protected from disclosure like their finalized counterparts, in order to safeguard the present and future decision-making of government agencies. This is true even when the events described in the documents are decades old and have been described in numerous other books.

National Security

Kavanaugh supports the bulk collection of phone records in certain cases, writing in a dissent that the Fourth Amendment protected these digital searches in counter-terrorism cases.

He feels similarly about GPS location data. In 2012, the D.C. Circuit found that investigators need a warrant in order to reconstruct a defendant’s movements.

But Kavanaugh dissented here as well, saying that while the installation of the GPS may have violated the Fourth Amendment, those monitored still have a reasonable amount of privacy.

Net Neutrality